No problems at Longview City Hall protests

“I’m feeling an overwhelming amount of emotion,” Gaynor said. “Happiness, because finally people are standing up for justice. But I also feel disappointed, because at yesterday’s protest I got to see a lot of the shadows that are hiding.”

Gaynor’s mother, Lisa Gaynor, said the racial insult made her daughter feel horrible.

“It brought me back to when I heard it the first time,” said Gaynor, 59. “She didn’t even want to come out today, but I told her if she doesn’t, then they win.”

Carlos Rodriguez, an 18-year-old Longview man, dropped off water bottles and snacks for his fellow demonstrators. He said he was inspired by people at protests in Portland who offered first aid and water to him and others. Rodriguez said he was one of the demonstrators who suggested having an event earlier in the day.

“I feel like in the night time, all the gangs like to come out and fight people just for show. That’s not what we want. We don’t want to invoke violence. We want to keep it as peaceful as we possibly can.”

Not all cops are bad, Rodriguez said, but he said there are enough to make protests like these necessary.