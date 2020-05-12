No new Cowlitz COVID cases; state releases phase 2 restaurant guidance

Establishments must also post signs at the entrance to strongly encourage customers to use cloth face masks while inside. The must also offer hand sanitizer at the entry (assuming it’s available), limit each table to five customers or less, space tables so people are sitting at least six feet apart, and offer single-use menus. Buffets, salad bars and bar seating are not allowed at this time.

Employees must wear cloth face masks if they are not working alone, unless their exposure dictates a higher level of protection under state safety rules, according to the guidance. Staff must also be separated from each other and customers.

Employers must provide appropriate personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves, goggles and face shields. Employees may refuse to perform unsafe work, including hazards created by COVID-19, and it’s unlawful for their employer to take adverse action against workers if their refusal meets certain requirements.

Businesses must also screen employees for COVID symptoms at the start of each shift and make sure sick employees stay home or go home immediately.

Phase two guidance for other industries hadn’t been posted as of Tuesday afternoon, but the rules will be released as they are developed, according to the governor’s office.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.