No new Cowlitz COVID cases; state releases phase 2 restaurant guidance

Restaurants and taverns in Wahkiakum County can reopen with limited capacity after the governor late Monday released guidelines for those businesses under phase two of his “Safe Start” plan.
Wahkiakum and Skamania counties moved to phase two Monday, along with Stevens, Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties. Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan allows counties of fewer than 75,000 residents to apply with a plan to reopen more sectors of public life if they have not had a new case of COVID in the last three weeks.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County Tuesday, leaving the total at 68.
Along with restaurants and taverns reopening for dine-in at 50% capacity, phase two allows hair and nail salons, retail stores (with restrictions) and pet grooming businesses to reopen. It also authorizes manufacturing, additional construction and in-home domestic services to resume. However, businesses can’t begin operations until the state issues safety guidance for their industries, and they must comply with those health and safety requirements.
The guidance for restaurants and taverns allows them to open immediately as long as they follow the rules released Monday. The rules direct and taverns and restaurants offering table service to create a daily log of all customers, including telephone/email contact information and time in. The log should be maintained for 30 days to facilitate contact tracing if needed.
Establishments must also post signs at the entrance to strongly encourage customers to use cloth face masks while inside. The must also offer hand sanitizer at the entry (assuming it’s available), limit each table to five customers or less, space tables so people are sitting at least six feet apart, and offer single-use menus. Buffets, salad bars and bar seating are not allowed at this time.
Employees must wear cloth face masks if they are not working alone, unless their exposure dictates a higher level of protection under state safety rules, according to the guidance. Staff must also be separated from each other and customers.
Employers must provide appropriate personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves, goggles and face shields. Employees may refuse to perform unsafe work, including hazards created by COVID-19, and it’s unlawful for their employer to take adverse action against workers if their refusal meets certain requirements.
Businesses must also screen employees for COVID symptoms at the start of each shift and make sure sick employees stay home or go home immediately.
Phase two guidance for other industries hadn’t been posted as of Tuesday afternoon, but the rules will be released as they are developed, according to the governor’s office.
