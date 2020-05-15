No new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases; Whitman County moves to Phase 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Whitman County Friday became the ninth of Washington's 39 counties to move to Phase 2 of the governor's "Safe Start" reopening plan, and Cowlitz County now has gone without a new case since Monday.

Whitman County, located in Eastern Washington, has had 18 COVID-19 cases, at least 16 of which have recovered, according to health officials.

Whitman joins Wahkiakum, Skamania, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Garfield, Columbia, Ferry counties — all of them rural —in Phase 2. The move authorizes limited in-store retail, dine-in at restaurants and taverns, pet grooming, real estate, in-home services, personal and professional services to resume under a controlled basis.

Businesses in counties approved for Phase 2 must wait to reopen until guidance has been released for their industry. That guidance has been issued for personal services sectors and requires moves such as reduced occupancy and sanitizing measures.

Columbia County, Ore., on Thursday was approved to move into Phase 1 of Gov. Kate Brown's phased reopening plan, which roughly corresponds to Phase 2 of Inslee's plan.

Cowlitz County remains in Phase 1 of the governor's plan. Its total case count stands at 68, half of which were reported this month.