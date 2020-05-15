No new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases; Whitman County moves to Phase 2

Whitman County Friday became the ninth of Washington's 39 counties to move to Phase 2 of the governor's "Safe Start" reopening plan, and Cowlitz County now has gone without a new case since Monday.
Whitman County, located in Eastern Washington, has had 18 COVID-19 cases, at least 16 of which have recovered, according to health officials.
Whitman joins Wahkiakum, Skamania, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Garfield, Columbia, Ferry counties — all of them rural —in Phase 2. The move authorizes limited in-store retail, dine-in at restaurants and taverns, pet grooming, real estate, in-home services, personal and professional services to resume under a controlled basis.
Businesses in counties approved for Phase 2 must wait to reopen until guidance has been released for their industry. That guidance has been issued for personal services sectors and requires moves such as reduced occupancy and sanitizing measures.
Columbia County, Ore., on Thursday was approved to move into Phase 1 of Gov. Kate Brown's phased reopening plan, which roughly corresponds to Phase 2 of Inslee's plan.
Cowlitz County remains in Phase 1 of the governor's plan. Its total case count stands at 68, half of which were reported this month.
McMenamins has begun reopening its hotels after closing all but one of its locations on March 17, including the Kalama Harbor Lodge.
Hotel workers are considered essential under Inslee's stay-at-home order, but McMenamins officials said in March they decided to temporarily close to allow employees to file for unemployment.
The Kalama hotel is again allowing overnight stays with limited capacity, according to the McMenamins website. The Kalama Harbor Lodge restaurant reopened for to-go orders on April 24. The restaurant will remain closed for dine-in under the governor's orders, but it will deliver food to guests in their rooms.
Most public areas of the hotel are closed and guests are encouraged to wear masks in public areas. The hotel chain is not accepting cash at any location and suspended Passport program activity.
Employees receive COVID-19 training and are required to wear masks and follow other social distancing practices, according to the website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.