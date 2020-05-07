No new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County Thursday, leaving the total at 62.

The two latest cases were reported Wednesday. The individuals are not currently hospitalized, said Ralph Herrera, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team spokesman.

Lewis County reported one new case Thursday, bringing the total to 30, with three deaths. Clark County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 375, with 23 deaths.

More than 16,230 cases have been reported statewide, with 891 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Garfield County is the only county in the state with no reported cases as of Thursday.

