No new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
No new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County Thursday, leaving the total at 62. 

The two latest cases were reported Wednesday. The individuals are not currently hospitalized, said Ralph Herrera, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team spokesman. 

Lewis County reported one new case Thursday, bringing the total to 30, with three deaths. Clark County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 375, with 23 deaths. 

More than 16,230 cases have been reported statewide, with 891 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Garfield County is the only county in the state with no reported cases as of Thursday. 

