No new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases; PeaceHealth expands testing

PeaceHealth is now offering COVID-19 testing at some local clinics for patients scheduled for procedures at St. John Medical Center and for certain patients with symptoms of the virus.
For the second day in a row, Cowlitz County reported no new COVID-19 cases, leaving the county’s total at 68.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center earlier this month announced it would be testing all admitted patients and those scheduled for procedures as part of the precautions it would be taking as more procedures resumed. The governor clarified restrictions on non-urgent procedures in late April, and as of Wednesday, the order restricting non-urgent procedures will continue through Monday.
“We are working to carefully restore procedures in full compliance with the governor’s proclamation,” said Randy Querin, spokesman, in an email. “Surgical care has resumed for patients whose health would be compromised by further delay.”
PeaceHealth is also providing tests for patients with symptoms if authorized by their doctor. The medical group is working with patients to make testing convenient, and tests can be performed in certain clinics and in the hospital, Querin said.
PeaceHealth is testing only its own patients, with just a few exceptions, such as public safety workers, at the request of the state Department of Health, Querin said.
Querin said at this time PeaceHealth has adequate supplies to test those patients specifically identified as eligible. Providing mobile testing to the wider community is a “distant goal,” Querin said last week.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell — are asked to call their doctor to find out if they should be tested.
