No new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases; PeaceHealth expands testing

PeaceHealth is now offering COVID-19 testing at some local clinics for patients scheduled for procedures at St. John Medical Center and for certain patients with symptoms of the virus.

For the second day in a row, Cowlitz County reported no new COVID-19 cases, leaving the county’s total at 68.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center earlier this month announced it would be testing all admitted patients and those scheduled for procedures as part of the precautions it would be taking as more procedures resumed. The governor clarified restrictions on non-urgent procedures in late April, and as of Wednesday, the order restricting non-urgent procedures will continue through Monday.

“We are working to carefully restore procedures in full compliance with the governor’s proclamation,” said Randy Querin, spokesman, in an email. “Surgical care has resumed for patients whose health would be compromised by further delay.”

PeaceHealth is also providing tests for patients with symptoms if authorized by their doctor. The medical group is working with patients to make testing convenient, and tests can be performed in certain clinics and in the hospital, Querin said.