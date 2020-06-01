No new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases, Klickitat County approved for Phase 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the second time since mid-May, Cowlitz County has gone nearly a week without a new reported COVID-19 case, leaving its total at 73.

The county’s last case was reported on Tuesday, May 26. But health officials caution that it’s too early to say whether the virus remains at bay now that the county has entered Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-stage economic recovery plan. The county entered Phase 2 on May 23, and scientists say the incubation period for the coronavirus can be up to two weeks.

In another development Monday, the state Secretary of Health approved Klickitat County’s application to enter Phase 2. Now, 27 of the state’s 39 counties have been approved for Phase 2, including Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Skamania, Lewis and other surrounding counties.

Phase 2 allows gatherings of up to five people outside of immediate family; restaurant, tavern and retail businesses to open with occupancy limits; and resumption of personal services businesses, with protections in place. Masks are not required in public, but health officials strongly recommend them.