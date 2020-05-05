No new Cowlitz cases; Astoria seafood facility closes amid outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County Tuesday after an increase over the weekend brought the total to 60.

However, Pacific County has seen its caseload double to eight after four new cases were reported this week linked to an outbreak at the Bornstein Seafood Co. in Astoria, according to the county health department.

The company's Astoria facility temporarily closed Monday after 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Clatsop County press release. All workers have been directed to shelter in place at home.

Clatsop County Public Health's investigation of the facility began Friday, after Bornstein alerted the county that one of its employees tested positive for the virus. The health department tested 35 employees with symptoms on Saturday and planned to test the rest of the workers Tuesday.

Pacific County reported three cases Monday and one case Tuesday linked to the cases already reported at the Bornstein facility, according to the health department.

Wahkiakum County's caseload has held steady at two, both reported more than a month ago.