No new Cowlitz cases; Astoria seafood facility closes amid outbreak

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County Tuesday after an increase over the weekend brought the total to 60.
However, Pacific County has seen its caseload double to eight after four new cases were reported this week linked to an outbreak at the Bornstein Seafood Co. in Astoria, according to the county health department.
The company's Astoria facility temporarily closed Monday after 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Clatsop County press release. All workers have been directed to shelter in place at home.
Clatsop County Public Health's investigation of the facility began Friday, after Bornstein alerted the county that one of its employees tested positive for the virus. The health department tested 35 employees with symptoms on Saturday and planned to test the rest of the workers Tuesday.
Pacific County reported three cases Monday and one case Tuesday linked to the cases already reported at the Bornstein facility, according to the health department.
Wahkiakum County's caseload has held steady at two, both reported more than a month ago.
The Wahkiakum County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing to any Foster Farms employees living in the county who haven't already been tested, according to a Department of Emergency Management Facebook post. Employees, with or without symptoms, are asked to call the screening hotline at 360-849-4041 to be tested.
Roughly one-third of the Kelso Foster Farm facility's 600-employee workforce was tested last month. At the last count given last week, 16 workers at the chicken processing plant had tested positive for the virus.
The Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team's policy is to no longer specify which COVID-19 cases are related to Foster Farms employees, or employees of any business, unless the need arises, said Ralph Herrera, IMT spokesman Monday.
Skamania County has three cases; Columbia County, Ore., has 14; Lewis County has 29, with three deaths; and Clark County has 368, with 22 deaths.
Washington reported nearly 15,600 confirmed cases, with 862 deaths as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health. Although the state appears to have passed peak of the outbreak in late March, over the past week the number of new cases reported per day have ranged from 180 to 350.
