No new COVID cases Tuesday; county officials look to testing future

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday asked health officials whether they can expand COVID-19 testing to develop a baseline of infections in the community.
The answer was short: Not now. But there may be an alternative.
A top county health official also told the commissioners that the disease outbreak would likely have been far worse had the state not ordered social distancing measures and that he still is "very concerned" because "a lot of people are dying every day across the world and the country."
Elaine Placido, community services director and a member of the county's COVID-19 Incident Command Team, said the state declined the county's request for test kits for doing random testing.
Dr. Steven Krager, county deputy health officer, said the county's testing capacity isn't a set number and can fluctuate. The state distributes some tests to the county, and the hospital and clinics can also purchase test kits, he said.
Overall, testing capacity has increased locally, but global demand means supplies "dry up rather quickly," Krager said.
The health department is working to increase supplies so all patients with symptoms can be tested as quickly as possible, Krager said. The state is "very close" to sending out a large shipment of tests, he said.
The state allocates tests to a county based on its size, how many cases it has, how many cases are at long-term care facilities and for any outbreaks, Krager said.
Krager said the outbreak of cases at the Foster Farms chicken processing plant are taking up the bulk of the county's testing capacity.
So far nine Foster Farms employees have tested positive, and he said he hopes to get results for 121 more by Wednesday. An additional 77 workers were tested last week, so nearly 200 plant workers have been tested so far, about a third of the work force.
As of Tuesday, 993 people in Cowlitz County have tested negative for the virus, while 39 have tested positive, a number that did not change Tuesday. No deaths have been reported among Cowlitz residents.
Krager said it's possible the infected chicken plant workers could have contracted the virus from outside the plant. However, most of those cases likely are linked to the facility, where sick workers were working close enough to infect others. He said some of the infected workers had carpooled to work together.
The health department is working on case investigations and reaching out to close contacts of each case, Krager said.
Commissioner Arne Mortensen asked about doing random testing in the community, but Krager said doing so would likely find few active infections. He wants to save testing supplies for those at higher risk.
But Krager said health officials hope in the future to use antibody tests to screen a random sample of the county to see how many residents have been infected.
Although he thinks antibody testing would be useful, Krager said at this point there's not enough data to support using it widely. He said it's unknown if the presence of antibodies means the person is immune, and if so how long that immunity may last.
Commissioner Dennis Weber asked Krager why the homeless encampment in Longview doesn't seem to be hit hard by the virus and if testing encampment residents would be beneficial.
"It's been a concern for us from the beginning, and I continue to be concerned," Krager said. "It could be a matter of, for whatever reason, the homeless population is not being exposed. It's possible, given the significant amount of mild infections, they may have had infections but have not sought care or gotten tested."
Krager said it would be beneficial to test the camp and said he could discuss the possibility with health department staff and community partners.
Mortensen asked Krager to compare the coronavirus with influenza. Krager said although it's difficult to make a comparison between the two, COVID-19 is clearly more deadly.
"We've had 57,000 deaths across the country in six weeks, he said. "In a bad flu season, a six- to seven-month period, we could have 60,000 deaths, and that would be a significant season."
"It is hard to compare because the situations are different," Krager added. "We don’t make these societal changes for the average flu season. It's hard to say what it would have looked like if we had not done stay-at-home orders. I think it would have been a lot worse."
Mortensen said he wanted a baseline of virus infections because "the decisions we're making are hugely expensive and the results are uncertain."
"We in charge of policy have to balance both sides, the cost of doing something and not doing something," Mortensen said. "I don't know what it may have been like if we hadn't done this. ... You can be afraid of things and spend a fortune to avoid that, but it doesn't make sense from a policy side."
Krager said it's about balancing risk and benefit, and that he is "very worried" about economic cost of the outbreak and what it will mean for peoples' health.
"I wish I could give you an answer that for sure this would have happened" if we didn't take social distancing measures, he said. "To me it seems pretty clear things would have been significantly worse. ... I was very concerned and I'm still very concerned. A lot of people are dying every day across the world and the country. It's hard to compare that to the costs of what we're doing."
Across the state, the peak has dropped off, Krager said, although at a slower rate than health officials would like to see.
Dave LaFave, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Managment Team commander, said the situation has stabilized enough that they are working to decrease management and have the health department and other systems stand alone by May 21. The team would still monitor the situation and be ready to adapt if cases increase, he said.
