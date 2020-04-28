No new COVID cases Tuesday; county officials look to testing future

"It is hard to compare because the situations are different," Krager added. "We don’t make these societal changes for the average flu season. It's hard to say what it would have looked like if we had not done stay-at-home orders. I think it would have been a lot worse."

Mortensen said he wanted a baseline of virus infections because "the decisions we're making are hugely expensive and the results are uncertain."

"We in charge of policy have to balance both sides, the cost of doing something and not doing something," Mortensen said. "I don't know what it may have been like if we hadn't done this. ... You can be afraid of things and spend a fortune to avoid that, but it doesn't make sense from a policy side."

Krager said it's about balancing risk and benefit, and that he is "very worried" about economic cost of the outbreak and what it will mean for peoples' health.

"I wish I could give you an answer that for sure this would have happened" if we didn't take social distancing measures, he said. "To me it seems pretty clear things would have been significantly worse. ... I was very concerned and I'm still very concerned. A lot of people are dying every day across the world and the country. It's hard to compare that to the costs of what we're doing."