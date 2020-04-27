No new COVID-19 cases reported Monday; Foster Farms testing expands

While the COVID-19 pandemic has stressed U.S. meat processing facilities and forced some to close or slow production, local health officials say they're confident they can contain the outbreak at the Kelso Foster Farms chicken processing plant.
"Outbreaks can be handled in different ways. Outbreaks can be controlled," county deputy health officer Dr. Steven Krager said Monday. "Even though it’s an outbreak, if we make changes that we've talked about, really control things, we can stop it and make sure it’s a very short outbreak."
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county Monday, and the total remained at 39. While four new cases at Foster Farms were reported over the weekend, Cowlitz County Covid-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) spokesman Ralph Herrera said those cases appeared to be of patients who were already confirmed positive in earlier reports.
Krager said county health officials agency will continues to take a test-and-see approach at Foster Farms. Health officials Monday tested 121 more employees who worked in the same part of the facility as the nine positive employees, Krager said, and hope to have results back by Wednesday.
In addition to 77 tested last week, the total of 198 workers tested represent about a third of the plant's 600-person work force.
Of the 77 tested last week, four workers tested positive for the virus, bringing the current total at the plant to nine.
"Obviously I would have preferred not to find any cases, but it could have been worse," Krager said Monday. "I think what we’ve found is, there are some people that are completely without symptoms, and some people that have such mild symptoms they wouldn't even notice it until someone asked them. ... It highlights some of the challenges we have with this virus in general."
Krager said one of the nine Foster Farms COVID-19 positive employees was hospitalized, although he didn't know immediately that person's current condition. Several employees who appear healthy but nonetheless had close contact with confirmed cases have been asked to quarantine at home, he said.
If the broader testing reveals significantly more cases — especially from people who have just recently become sick — that could warrant asking the facility to limit employees or reduce operations.
But "there isn’t a hard and fast number to that," Krager said. "Ultimately, everyone wants the same thing, which is to keep these workers safe. ... If I don’t think the environment is safe to be in, we'll have to do what we can to make the environment safe. ... If those (steps) aren't enough, we'll have to make more severe changes."
Also on Monday, Herrera said employers should not jump to laying off "essential" employees whose spouses or other close family members have tested positive for the disease, something he said the IMT has heard reports of. He said the CDC laid down new guidelines in early April recommending that essential employees who take the proper precautions can come to work even if they've had a known or suspected exposure to a COVID-19 positive person, as long as they don't develop symptoms.
"If an essential worker has a suspected or confirmed close personal contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient, the guidance isn’t to stay home," Herrera said. "For essential workers, the guidance is to wear a mask, monitor symptoms, take your temperature before, during, and after a shift and continue to work. So there’s a concern here … that we could essentially lose the cooperation of folks that are being tested ... because they’re concerned … their spouse is going to be terminated from their job."
Meat industry leaders say the pandemic has stressed their supply lines and made it difficult to keep facilities open, especially where large outbreaks have occurred, the Associated Press reports.
On Sunday, the meat processing giant Tyson Foods ran a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and other newspapers outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.
“This means one thing — the food supply chain is vulnerable,” the statement said. “As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain.”
COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has infected hundreds of workers at meat-processing plants and forced some of the largest to close and others to slow production. The result is that the nation's pork processing capacity had declined by about 25% as of last week, said Steve Meyer, an industry economist with Kerns and Associates in Ames, Iowa.
Dr. Krager has said in previous interviews that the virus is not known to spread via food or food packaging and so the food chain should not be a health concern for the community.
Foster Farms took steps to keep workers healthy before the cases were reported and have continued to do so, Krager said, such as putting up more barriers in the facility and expanding their screening of employees. And with testing capabilities getting stronger every day, health officials are now in a better position to test more and more people there and elsewhere.
