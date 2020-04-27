No new COVID-19 cases reported Monday; Foster Farms testing expands

"Obviously I would have preferred not to find any cases, but it could have been worse," Krager said Monday. "I think what we’ve found is, there are some people that are completely without symptoms, and some people that have such mild symptoms they wouldn't even notice it until someone asked them. ... It highlights some of the challenges we have with this virus in general."

Krager said one of the nine Foster Farms COVID-19 positive employees was hospitalized, although he didn't know immediately that person's current condition. Several employees who appear healthy but nonetheless had close contact with confirmed cases have been asked to quarantine at home, he said.

If the broader testing reveals significantly more cases — especially from people who have just recently become sick — that could warrant asking the facility to limit employees or reduce operations.

But "there isn’t a hard and fast number to that," Krager said. "Ultimately, everyone wants the same thing, which is to keep these workers safe. ... If I don’t think the environment is safe to be in, we'll have to do what we can to make the environment safe. ... If those (steps) aren't enough, we'll have to make more severe changes."