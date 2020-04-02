No new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County as of late Thursday afternoon.

The county's total number of cases remained at 18, the number after two new cases were reported Wednesday. Those new cases are both women, one in her 30s and the other in her 70s, according to the health department.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center also has no COVID-19 patients after treating and releasing one reported yesterday, according to the hospital.

Clark County Public Health reported one new case Thursday, bringing the total in that county to 131, with eight deaths. Clark Public Health also added a map to its website showing COVID-19 cases by zip code of residency. The most northern zip codes in Clark County did not have any cases.

Clark County officials said they suspect there are many more cases in the community who have gone untested and undiagnosed, and urged people to assume the virus could be anywhere.

Lewis County has remained at 10 cases since Monday. Skamania County and Columbia County, Ore., each had one confirmed case.

As of Tuesday night, Washington had more than 5,980 cases, with 247 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. About 74,800 people have been tested for the virus, with 92% negative results.

