No new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County Thursday

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County on Thursday, and officials expect test results Friday for Foster Farms workers who worked near four employees who previously tested positive for the virus.

Cowlitz County was still reporting 34 reported cases of the virus as of Thursday afternoon. The newest case, a woman in her 60s who is hospitalized out of the county, was reported Wednesday. A total of 675 negative tests have been reported.

PeaceHealth St. John had no COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, according to the hospital.

Health officials Wednesday tested 77 Foster Farms workers. The results will determine whether more workers are tested, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT).

While two of the cases at the chicken processing plant may be linked, officials haven’t established any links from the other two cases, IMT spokesman Ralph Herrera said Wednesday.

