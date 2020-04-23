You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County Thursday
0 comments

No new COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County Thursday

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County on Thursday, and officials expect test results Friday for Foster Farms workers who worked near four employees who previously tested positive for the virus. 

Cowlitz County was still reporting 34 reported cases of the virus as of Thursday afternoon. The newest case, a woman in her 60s who is hospitalized out of the county, was reported Wednesday. A total of 675 negative tests have been reported. 

PeaceHealth St. John had no COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, according to the hospital.  

Health officials Wednesday tested 77 Foster Farms workers. The results will determine whether more workers are tested, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT). 

While two of the cases at the chicken processing plant may be linked, officials haven’t established any links from the other two cases, IMT spokesman Ralph Herrera said Wednesday. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News