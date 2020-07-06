No injuries, two displaced by Baltimore Street fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire at a small rental house in the 1400 block of Baltimore Street displaced two residents Saturday evening, but they did not appear to be inside at the time and no injuries were reported, according to the Longview Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched two minutes after 8 p.m. to reports of smoke and flames at the home, Longview Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Thompson said.

They found black and gray smoke coming from the door and quickly extinguished the flames inside. The fire was contained to the home and did not threaten any other buildings, Thompson said.

The two people who lived in the residence did not appear to be inside at the time of the fire, Thompson said. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist at least one of them.

Firefighters estimated the $50,000 house suffered about $15,000 worth of damage. Due to the situation on scene becoming "a little agitated" and requiring the assistance of Longview police, firefighters weren't able to complete an investigation into the cause of the fire, Thompson said.

However, firefighters did determine the fire appeared to have originated outside the home near an exterior windowsill. The fire appeared to then spread inside and ignite interior furnishings, Thompson said.

