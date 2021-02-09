No injuries in Woodland home destroyed by fire

There were no injuries in a Feb. 8 fire that seriously damaged a Woodland home near Interstate 5, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Fire Chief John Nohr said Tuesday.
Nohr said there were no injuries in the fire, and said the resident was accounted for. Firefighters initially could not determine Monday evening whether anyone had been in the residence at the time of the fire.
The fire next to I-5 at the Lewis River Bridge occurred Monday afternoon. Firefighters needed to bring in a boat and wildfire fighting four-wheel drive vehicles to access the building.
According to a Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue press release, the property owner told fire officials at the scene of the fire that there had been a renter at the property and that eviction procedures were underway. There was no evidence of people at the scene when CCFR units arrived, but the house was too involved in fire for crews to safely go in and complete a search, the press release said.
The fire started in the early afternoon, and multiple callers reported smoke from the roof and eaves of the home at 37010 NW Pacific Highway just before 2 p.m.
CCFR crews were familiar with the residence and “knew that making access to the structure would be difficult,” the press release said. Nohr said there are several places in the fire district that firefighters know will be hard to reach in a standard fire truck.
In this case, the house’s half-mile long driveway was “too steep and muddy for regular fire engines” so the initial attack was done with brush units, Nohr said. Those are small 4-wheel drive vehicles with a pump and hose that are usually used for wildland firefighting.
While the first crew arrived at the top of the driveway at 2:02 p.m., by the time apparatus and firefighters made it down the driveway, the house was “fully involved in fire,” the press release said.
“The fire had a head start before it was called in,” Nohr said in the press release. “When you add the very steep, muddy driveway, we were behind the curve from the beginning.”
Nohr told TDN Tuesday that because the crews knew the house had a steep driveway, they had called for brush units on the way to the house, so there would not be a delay waiting for them to arrive.
To fully extinguish tehe blaze, CCFR called in Fire Boat 24 from Ridgefield, which is a 30-foot boat capable of pumping over 1,000 gallons of water per minute. Fire Boat 24 pumped water from the Lewis River, through large firehoses stretched to the house to extinguish the fire.
In total, three engines, one ladder truck, two brush units, three water tenders and 20 personnel responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.