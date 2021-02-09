No injuries in Woodland home destroyed by fire

There were no injuries in a Feb. 8 fire that seriously damaged a Woodland home near Interstate 5, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Fire Chief John Nohr said Tuesday.

Nohr said there were no injuries in the fire, and said the resident was accounted for. Firefighters initially could not determine Monday evening whether anyone had been in the residence at the time of the fire.

The fire next to I-5 at the Lewis River Bridge occurred Monday afternoon. Firefighters needed to bring in a boat and wildfire fighting four-wheel drive vehicles to access the building.

According to a Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue press release, the property owner told fire officials at the scene of the fire that there had been a renter at the property and that eviction procedures were underway. There was no evidence of people at the scene when CCFR units arrived, but the house was too involved in fire for crews to safely go in and complete a search, the press release said.

The fire started in the early afternoon, and multiple callers reported smoke from the roof and eaves of the home at 37010 NW Pacific Highway just before 2 p.m.