No injuries in Woodland fire that ignited ammo and a propane fireball

No injuries occurred in a Thursday morning apartment fire that ignited a propane bottle, burst into a large fireball and set off dozens of rounds of ammunition, Clark County Fire & Rescue (CCFR) reported Thursday.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9 a.m. to a patio fire in the 500 block of Bozarth Street. The fire had spread through a sliding patio door and grew when it ignited a propane bottle, and firefighters were delayed by exploding ammunition.

Firefighters say more than 1,000 rounds of small arms ammo may have been inside the apartment.

The unoccupied apartment was gutted; two unoccupied units nearby which suffered smoke and water damage. Clark County Fire District 6 and Clark County Fire District 3 assisted.

The cause remains under investigation.

"We are used to a little bit of ammunition going off at a fire," CCFR Chief John Nohr said, according to the release. "This was so much more. It was challenging to command this fire with the noise of that much ammunition going off".

