No injuries in Rainier shop fire
rainiershopfire.jpg
Columbia River Fire & Rescue

There were no injuries in a Jan. 1 shop fire on Old Rainier Road, according to Columbia County Fire & Rescue. 

The evening fire was in a shop at a private residence in Rainier and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Columbia County Fire & Rescue said.

Columbia County Fire & Rescue sent three engines, a medic, a chief and the public information officer. Rainier Police, Clatskanie Fire and Clatskanie PUD also assisted. 

