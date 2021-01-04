No injuries in Rainier shop fire

There were no injuries in a Jan. 1 shop fire on Old Rainier Road, according to Columbia County Fire & Rescue.
The evening fire was in a shop at a private residence in Rainier and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Columbia County Fire & Rescue said.
Columbia County Fire & Rescue sent three engines, a medic, a chief and the public information officer. Rainier Police, Clatskanie Fire and Clatskanie PUD also assisted.
