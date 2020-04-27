No injuries in Columbia Heights house fire that set off ammo rounds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No one was injured in a Columbia Heights house fire Saturday night that set off ammunition while crews knocked it down.

Longview police and fire departments and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 3100 block of Columbia Heights Road. A 71-year-old woman was briefly trapped, but family members rescued her, according to dispatch reports.

People and an array of pets escaped injury. But flames engulfed the upper portion of the one-and-a-half story home and set off a large amount of ammunition, according to a press release. After fighting exterior flames, firefighters cautiously extinguished flames inside.

Fire and smoke and water damage rendered the home uninhabitable. The Red Cross was called to offer short-term housing assistance.

Fire investigators identified the upstairs bedroom as fire's origin point but had not determined a cause by Sunday morning.

