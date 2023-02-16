Longview crews are no longer finding hypodermic needles in the city's sewer system about a month after officials warned around 40 had been discovered.

A Wednesday news release says during a routine cleanout in a "small neighborhood, the city is no longer finding hypodermic needles" and appreciates residents' cooperation. The city did not give the name of the neighborhood.

Longview Public Works Department sent letters to residents Jan. 5 asking them to properly dispose of their hypodermic needles as they could endanger the safety of public-works employees and cause sewer pumps to fail.

According to Public Works Director Ken Hash, crews believed the needles were being flushed down a resident's toilet as they ruled out maintenance holes and other access points to the sewer lines that were more challenging for the public to reach.

Hash previously told The Daily News public-works staff members planned to use a camera in the affected sewer line to search for hypodermic needles to identify the source.

Hash previously said workers discovered needles while emptying sewage from a well with an industrial vacuum truck, and workers are also exposed when cleaning the vacuum's screens that filter debris.

The Three Rivers Regional Wastewater facility is where needles and syringes can bypass the screens and end up putting "the employees at the greatest risk," said Hash.

Sharps disposal tips Longview officials advise residents to dispose of hypodermic needles in FDA-approved containers. Acceptable sharps disposal containers should be: Made of heavy-duty leak resistant plastic.

Able to stand upright during use.

Has a puncture resistant lid that closely tightly.

Labeled as a hazardous waste. Source: City of Longview