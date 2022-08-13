No flood gauge on the Coweeman River as rainy season approaches

A gauge to monitor the Coweeman River near Kelso and its potential for flooding was removed in 2019, with county officials now considering how to replace it following an unusually rainy spring.

Patrick Harbison, Cowlitz County utilities manager, said the Coweeman gauge provided valuable flood data in that area before a new land owner decided to remove it.

During the January flood, officials took precaution and closed a bridge over the Coweeman River because without the gauge, it was difficult to tell the chance of it overflowing.

"They didn't have that information upstream and they noticed the river was rising pretty quickly," Harbison said. "(The gauge) would have given them more information."

Replacing the decommissioned gauge depends on several factors, Harbison said. They need to have it in an accessible place along the river, they need to have funding and they need to have willing land owners.

Efforts to establish a new streamflow gauge on the Cowlitz River near Lexington for example was led by the county, said Andy Bookter, a stream hydrologist and water basin lead with the state Department of Ecology. The county got funding, approached the state Department of Ecology and installed it in October 2021.

According to the county's emergency management page, four active river gauges exist in Cowlitz County. Two are on the Cowlitz River — the one near Lexington and one near Castle Rock. A river gauge in Longview sits on the Columbia River, and the fourth gauge monitors the Lewis River near Woodland.

Collecting data through a streamflow gauge is not the only way to make decisions about flood risk or prevention, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which monitors data year-round for more than 8,000 stream gauges nationwide.

What the data gets used for depends on the agency collecting it, like irrigation, flood predictions or monitoring water quality.

For organizations, like the National Oceanic Atmosphere Association, that do collect data about how often local rivers flood, they can map areas most at risk. Where the river gauge once sat on the Coweeman River is considered to have a 1% chance of major flooding annually, according to the NOAA map.

After last week's heat waves, the county is getting ready to launch a new alert system to help prepare the public for emergencies such as extreme temperatures and flash floods.

This spring Longview saw what weather experts said was an "unusual" amount of rain, reporting 1 1/2 more inches of rainfall than normal during April and May. As Longview's rainiest months in the fall and winter approach, Bookter said local river-level measurements would help landowners.

“If you have people living along a stream or a river, then it’s nice to know what the chances are of it flooding,” he said.