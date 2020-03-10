No confirmed COVID-19 in Cowlitz County, but officials at the ready

If a healthcare provider decides a patient should be tested, the doctor will take a swab of the patient's nose and throat and a saliva sample to send to a testing facility. The national holdup in coronavirus testing has not been collecting samples, but in finding a lab to get them analyzed, according to the state department.

So far three people in Cowlitz County have been tested for COVID-19, and all those tests came back negative.

Officials in King County, which has 190 confirmed cases, recommended voluntary isolation for sick people and voluntary quarantine for those who've interacted with sick people. County health officers have authority to implement stronger measures, including involuntary isolation and quarantine.

Cowlitz County has similar plans in place if the coronavirus begins to spread here, but there is not a strict number of cases that would determine when the county would implement each step, Krager said.

Any official recommendations or orders in Cowlitz County would depend on the situation and where the cases come from, such as a certain event or location, he said.

"We're certainly not advising any closures or cancellations now," Krager said.