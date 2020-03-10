No confirmed COVID-19 in Cowlitz County, but officials at the ready

Cowlitz County still had no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Tuesday, but health officials say they have "step-by-step" plans at the ready in case the virus spreads locally.
According to the state Department of Health, as of Tuesday afternoon there have been 267 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington, including one in Clark County. The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday Multnomah County's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
Steven Krager, Cowlitz County's deputy health officer, said it's hard to say if it's more likely Cowlitz County will have a case because of confirmed cases nearby, but he does think there's a "strong possibility" the county will see a case.
Krager said officials need more data to determine whether the virus is spreading to Cowlitz County. The state has limited laboratory testing capacity, but commercial laboratories are working to begin processing tests, according to the state Department of Health. It's unclear whether any labs the area will get this ability.
Not everyone who is sick with a fever or cough needs to be tested for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. Those who have symptoms of the virus and have a higher risk of complications from severe respiratory infections should call their doctor and ask if they need an in-person evaluation.
If a healthcare provider decides a patient should be tested, the doctor will take a swab of the patient's nose and throat and a saliva sample to send to a testing facility. The national holdup in coronavirus testing has not been collecting samples, but in finding a lab to get them analyzed, according to the state department.
So far three people in Cowlitz County have been tested for COVID-19, and all those tests came back negative.
Officials in King County, which has 190 confirmed cases, recommended voluntary isolation for sick people and voluntary quarantine for those who've interacted with sick people. County health officers have authority to implement stronger measures, including involuntary isolation and quarantine.
Cowlitz County has similar plans in place if the coronavirus begins to spread here, but there is not a strict number of cases that would determine when the county would implement each step, Krager said.
Any official recommendations or orders in Cowlitz County would depend on the situation and where the cases come from, such as a certain event or location, he said.
"We're certainly not advising any closures or cancellations now," Krager said.
The county health officer has the authority to issue recommendations or orders, but Krager said the officer works under the Board of Health, which in Cowlitz County is the Cowlitz County commissioners. The health officer and board would be in close communication on any "drastic" action, he said.
Organizations could also order closures or cancel events of their own accord, Krager said.
Krager said people should continue following the Center for Disease Control’s recommended precautions against COVID-19, including frequent hand washing for 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick.