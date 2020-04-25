Nippon, union to bargain over COVID workplace safety measures

A mill in Camas, for example, built more operating shacks so workers could properly social distance. Usually two people work in a shack together to avoid heat and sound, but there’s not much room to keep the CDC’s recommended six-foot spacing.

Anderson said he asked Nippon Dynawave about how workers in the winders’ shacks could social distance, and whether the company would consider adding more stations.

“Their answer back to me was that one of the people that works in there can stay outside, and the company would provide them with double hearing protection,” Anderson said.

Other mills have started staggering shift start times, so the machinery can be shut off and disinfected between each crew.

That might not be possible at a mill like Nippon Dynawave, where boilers and paper machines run continuously, Anderson said. But the company could consider stricter cleaning regiments or other added precautions.

Locally the WestRock paper mill started COVID-19 screening for workers four days a week. The workers at Nippon Dynawave likely would support similar testing, Anderson said.

Anderson intends to bring some of the practices at other mills for consideration at the bargaining table, he said.