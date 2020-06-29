Nippon Dynawave operations unaffected by Friday morning conveyor belt fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mill operations at Nippon Dynawave Packaging were not affected by a small Friday morning fire in a conveyor belt.

The company called Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue around 5:15 a.m. Friday to report a fire in a belt line at the Turning Tower, according to the company.

Firefighters arrived about six minutes later, but "it was more of a check" than a fire-fighting operation, said Blake Tomlinson, battalion chief with Longview Fire.

“There was a small fire in a conveyor belt, and Longview Fire assisted Nippon Dynawave with ... getting up there to the conveyor belt and making sure the fire was out," Tomlinson said.

Crews left about 30 minutes later, he said. Mill operations were not affected by the incident, said Brian Wood, spokesman for Nippon Dynawave.

"It was mostly just a clean up job," Tomlinson said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.