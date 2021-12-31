 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Nippon Dynawave donates food and cash to CAP

CAP

Nippon Dynawave donated food and cash to Lower Columbia CAP this holiday season. Pictured left to right are Nippon Dynawave staff Tim Hill, John Carpenter, Ilona Kerby (CAP executive director), Sandra Swogger and Ayato Koyama. 

Nippon Dynawave employees recently donated 656 pounds of non-perishable food and cash to the Lower Columbia CAP HELP Warehouse. The food goes to local food banks to help community members struggling to keep food on the table.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News