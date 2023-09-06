Fire investigators have determined that the large July 18 commercial fire at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility was accidental but could not discern the exact cause of the blaze.

The flames, fueled by wood chips, took days to be fully extinguished and damaged piles of wood chips, conveyor belts, a barge dock, a barge, and a maintenance outbuilding, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue report.

No employees were hurt, but Cowlitz County Fire District 3 personnel did require medical attention, and the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air advisory a day after the fire.

Investigators had to cope with ongoing hot spots and 2,500-pound water drops from helicopters above.

Brian Wood, a spokesperson for Nippon Dynawave Packaging, said in a statement that the investigation report "concludes that the fire was accidental and started during Red Flag-like conditions of unusually low humidity, high temperature and strong winds."

While natural events were ruled out, according to the report, investigators could not exclude electrical issues, as power was still flowing to the conveyor belts. Still, fire investigators could not distinguish if there was a mechanical failure in the electrical motor, electrical service, or electrical system supplying the conveyors.

Garrett Falk, a chips operator at Nippon Dynawave Packaging, told The Daily News by phone that he believes the blaze started when one of the conveyor belt's rollers failed.

According to the report, on July 26 investigators interviewed both Falk and another employee, Chris Courser, who told fire investigators that a ground-level conveyor belt was running at the start of the fire.

Falk and Courser were talking with a foreman in the break room when they received a call regarding smoke emitting from a chips pile. Along the way, they noticed white smoke spewing from the R-2 reclaim, which moves chips from piles into the mill.

At 6:36 p.m., Taylor requested help from the Longview Fire Department, and the first fire engine arrived at 6:46 p.m.

Falk and Courser were the first to attempt to suppress the fire at the R-2 reclaim before crews arrived. They told investigators they witnessed 12- to 15-foot flames on the reclaim's wall.

Investigators would later find burn patterns on the steel frame of the upper conveyor belt, showing that the blaze sprang from the R-2 pile and then dispersed from there.

Nippon Dynawave Packaging employee Greg Hendricks wanted to use an excavator to knock down the damaged conveyor belt over fears the machinery could collapse, according to the report.

During the July 26 interview, Falk and Courser told investigators that the company "dissolved maintenance' of the conveyors about six to seven years ago, and instead has been paying other employees overtime for the past 1 1/2 years to "keep up on maintenance."

But those hours were cut around July 4, they told investigators. The fire took place on July 18.

When asked specifically about maintenance, Wood said by email: "NDP regularly reviews our maintenance and operational practices to ensure our employees’ safety and the effectiveness of the work. We make operational changes when appropriate."

Courser told investigators there was another fire in the exact location on July 12, and firefighters contained that blaze.

Fire investigators wrote that the July 18 blaze might have been "mechanical in nature secondary to the decrease in maintenance on the aging equipment."

Falk told investigators that because equipment maintenance has been limited, the company has been attempting to purchase greaseless rollers, "with some coming from sites like Amazon," to reduce maintenance requirements.

When asked if Nippon Dynawave Packaging purchases parts from Amazon, Wood said, "maintaining our legacy equipment requires purchasing parts and supplies from a variety of sources, including local vendors and e-commerce sites with access to specialty equipment sellers around the world."

Wood, on behalf of Nippon Dynawave Packaging, thanked the Longview Fire Department, and other agencies for their "professionalism when responding to the July 18th fire."