Nine-day closure of northbound I-5 bridge back on, to start Saturday

After a week-long postponement of the project, repair work on the Interstate 5 Bridge — and a nine-day closure of the northbound span of the bridge — begins Saturday.
Transportation officials rescheduled the start-date for the project last week to keep the highway system open for possible wildfire evacuees. But conditions have improved since then, and the forecast calls for rain, which may help tame the blazes, said Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Don Hamilton.
Hamilton said the agency will "watch traffic patterns very, very carefully, especially over the weekend."
"These wildfires are still a significant problem in Northwest Oregon. ... It's encouraging that the forecast is calling for rain, so we are hopeful we won't see any significant expansion of the fires that are out there now," Hamilton said. "But we will be watching conditions very carefully, and we will be watching for the needs of evacuees. We don't want this project to cause any additional congestion for evacuees."
Hamilton suggested travelers "plan ahead" for the closure by finding alternate routes, using mass transit systems or working from home.
"Making another plan will be critical, not just for us individually, but also it might help the whole area avoid significant congestion problems."
All northbound lanes of the bridge will close through Sept. 27 as crews replace the mechanical parts that help lift and lower the bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
During the closure, drivers should expect heavy traffic, congestion and long delays on I-5, Interstate 205, Interstate 84, State Route 14 and local streets in north Portland and south Vancouver, according to WSDOT.
If travelers do not change their driving habits during the bridge closure, and if traffic levels are normal, the length of back-ups on I-5 may double to 4 miles and the region may experience up to 16 hours of congestion per day, according to WSDOT. About 130,000 drivers cross the bridge daily, according to WSDOT.
During the morning commute, the bridge will have two southbound lanes and one northbound lane open. In the evening, the bridge will have one southbound lane and two northbound lanes open.
Four ramps will be closed, including:
• Marine Drive on-ramp to I-5 north in Portland.
• Hayden Island on-ramp to I-5 north in Portland.
• I-5 north to SR 14 off-ramp in Vancouver.
• SR 14/Washington Street on-ramp to I-5 south in Vancouver.
Signs will direct drivers to detour routes.
"Be alert: Traffic patterns will be new and unfamiliar. Pay complete attention to your driving. Inattentive drivers are the most common cause of work zone crashes," ODOT wrote in a news release. "Slow down: The speed limit will drop to 40 mph. Expect delays — plan for them — and leave early so you can drive safely through the work zone."
A single lane on the bridge’s southbound side will close from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4 as crews remove equipment and wrap up the project.
The northbound span is 103 years old and the closure is needed to replace some of its original components, including 20th century clanging steel, blaring horns and a system of pulleys and cables that raise and lower the bridge, according to ODOT. The parts perform an essential function in keeping the bridge operating and keeping river traffic moving on the Columbia River.
The closure was scheduled for September because of low river levels to allow most vessels to travel under the bridge without it lifting, according to WSDOT.
At the center of each wheel that lifts and lowers the bridge is a 20-inch diameter trunnion. The trunnion on the northbound bridge span’s south tower cracked in 1999 and grew from four inches to six-and-a-half in two years, according to WSDOT. Washington and Oregon will split the estimated $13 million repair cost.
