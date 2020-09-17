Nine-day closure of northbound I-5 bridge back on, to start Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a week-long postponement of the project, repair work on the Interstate 5 Bridge — and a nine-day closure of the northbound span of the bridge — begins Saturday.

Transportation officials rescheduled the start-date for the project last week to keep the highway system open for possible wildfire evacuees. But conditions have improved since then, and the forecast calls for rain, which may help tame the blazes, said Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Don Hamilton.

Hamilton said the agency will "watch traffic patterns very, very carefully, especially over the weekend."

"These wildfires are still a significant problem in Northwest Oregon. ... It's encouraging that the forecast is calling for rain, so we are hopeful we won't see any significant expansion of the fires that are out there now," Hamilton said. "But we will be watching conditions very carefully, and we will be watching for the needs of evacuees. We don't want this project to cause any additional congestion for evacuees."

Hamilton suggested travelers "plan ahead" for the closure by finding alternate routes, using mass transit systems or working from home.