NEXT Renewable Fuels president fired over Texas child indecency charges

Former NEXT Renewable Fuels President Louis Soumas will appear in a Texas court in late December for two indecency with a child charges.
Soumas, 61, was indicted for two indecency with a child charges on Jan. 27 and was arrested Nov. 13, 2020 in Texas. On Nov. 30, the Texas-based Board of Directors of NEXT Renewable Fuels, Inc. announced that Soumas had been fired.
He was the President of NEXT and the local contact for NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon, LLC since June 2016.
The charges are based in Fort Bend County, Tex., courts. One charge is for indecency with a child exposure, a third-degree felony. According to court documents, that event occurred May 26, 2019 with a 15-year-old girl.
The bond for that charge was $30,000 and was posted Nov. 14, the day after Soumas was arrested.
The other charge is for indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony. According to court documents, that event occurred March 26, 2019 with the same unnamed child.
The bond for that charge was $40,000, which Soumas also posted on Nov. 14.
According to court documents, the court approved Soumas’ request to continue to reside in Oregon and also denied the state’s request for an active satellite monitor. Christopher Efird, NEXT’s Executive Chairman said in a press release that “the board’s decision and action was based on information that came to light late last week concerning a personal matter involving Mr. Soumas and is completely unrelated to NEXT.”
He added that “we are confident in our decision that immediate termination was necessary”.
Efird said work on the Port Westward project will continue “without interruption,” as the company has “very strong teams on the ground in Oregon and Houston and are moving forward full speed.”
NEXT is currently developing a renewable diesel facility in Clatskanie. According to the Columbia County Spotlight, Soumas was the main figure in NEXT’s public presence in Columbia County, appearing at numerous Port of Columbia County meetings and open forums in recent years.
The Spotlight reported that port commissioners approved a lease with NEXT in September 2019, with construction slated to begin by late 2020 and commercial operations would in mid-2022.
Soumas’ next court date is for a first appearance on Dec. 21, 2020 in Texas.
