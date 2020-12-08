NEXT Renewable Fuels president fired over Texas child indecency charges

Former NEXT Renewable Fuels President Louis Soumas will appear in a Texas court in late December for two indecency with a child charges.

Soumas, 61, was indicted for two indecency with a child charges on Jan. 27 and was arrested Nov. 13, 2020 in Texas. On Nov. 30, the Texas-based Board of Directors of NEXT Renewable Fuels, Inc. announced that Soumas had been fired.

He was the President of NEXT and the local contact for NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon, LLC since June 2016.

The charges are based in Fort Bend County, Tex., courts. One charge is for indecency with a child exposure, a third-degree felony. According to court documents, that event occurred May 26, 2019 with a 15-year-old girl.

The bond for that charge was $30,000 and was posted Nov. 14, the day after Soumas was arrested.

The other charge is for indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony. According to court documents, that event occurred March 26, 2019 with the same unnamed child.

The bond for that charge was $40,000, which Soumas also posted on Nov. 14.