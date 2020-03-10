You are the owner of this article.
Newspaper delivery is late today (March 10)
Because of a power press issue, today's (March 10) newspaper delivery to The Daily News was late. As a result, the newspaper delivery to customers will be late today, possibly as late as 10 a.m. in some areas.

