The top newsmakers who emerged as larger-than-life individuals in the Lower Columbia region in 2020 were ordinary people who cast long shadows.
In selecting a list of the top newsmakers of 2020, the Daily News settled on a cast of community heroes who left important legacies in the pandemic year: a brave police officer, a compassionate educator, a firm yet open-minded mayor, a long-serving judge and a personable and principled public works director.
The year opened in Longview with a city council vote electing MaryAlice Wallis as mayor. Wallis replaced 20-year mayor Don Jensen after he lost his seat in the 2019 election, and she is just the third female to hold the figurehead role.
She told TDN in January that her focus for the two-year term would be healing rifts in the community and bringing civility back to local politics. During her first turbulent year, she has helped keep the city’s governing body together over digital meetings, soothed community and council outbursts and maintained a civil and productive meeting environment.
As the city welcomed Wallis into the mayoral seat, it also bid adieu to long-time Public Works Director Jeff Cameron, who retired in January.
A “very meticulous and precise” engineer, Cameron led the city’s public works department for 17 years. Public works agencies are usually “out of sight, out of mind,” Cameron told TDN in January.
During his tenure as director, though, Longview public works was at the center of many major, high-profile projects, including construction of the Washington Way Bridge, the Commerce Avenue streetscape and the new transit center.
Political newsmakers this year also included former Kelso Mayor David Futcher, who announced his resignation from the council in November. The decision was spurred by a move out of Kelso city limits into his “dream home” in Longview.
At the federal level, Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler worked to bring a coronavirus relief package to the region while defending her seat against Democratic challenger and political science professor Carolyn Long in the November election.
Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson made headlines with his run against longtime state lawmaker Sen. Dean Takko. Wilson, a Republican, successfully unseated his Democratic opponent in a move that helped flip the state’s 19th Legislative District from blue to red.
The port also welcomed a new chief executive officer in Dan Stahl, who was hired in August. Stahl replaced former CEO Norm Krehbiel, a 26-year employee of the port who oversaw construction of the Industrial Rail Corridor and Fibre Way overpass, the port’s single largest infrastructure development.
Notable retirements reached the judicial realm when Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Steve Warning announced his decision to step down from the bench in August. Though he’s been working part-time to help with COVID-19 case backlogs, Warning otherwise hung up the robes he wore for two decades.
Warning presided over rulings on significant murder and sex crime cases, and he lobbied for judicial issues and sentence reform. His crowning achievement, he said, was leading the effort to start the county Drug Court in 1999 because now there are “a whole lot of people walking around who’d be dead otherwise” and who are now “tax-paying, solid members of the community.”
As one of the longest-serving Superior Court judges in county history, Warning built a reputation of being a blend “of the old school, authoritarian, firm, scary judge with a fine mix of a gentle lightheartedness,” bench mate Michael Evans said.
Educators, too, are often known to mix firm guidance with ample compassion while going above and beyond to help their students. Kelso School District Family Support Specialist Nancy Baldwin offered a shining example.
TDN featured Baldwin in November to highlight her work to support of unsheltered and in-need families, providing clothing, food and connections to housing. Baldwin says her mission is to remove barriers “before they cause you to stumble.”
Many local districts have similar positions to help address the rising needs in their communities even before the pandemic hit, and school communities are working overtime in the coronavirus-influenced schedules..
“I really want them to know if hunger is knocking at your door I’ll be there to answer it with you,” Baldwin told TDN.
Likewise, local law enforcement officials work tirelessly to protect and serve, and that’s exactly what Castle Rock police officer Bill Zimmerman did in August when he raced to respond to a call about two people drowning in the Cowlitz River.
Zimmerman plunged into the river for the rescue. In the end, only one of the young men survived the incident, which Zimmerman told TDN was one of the hardest calls of his career.
“You just do what you have to do, what you’re trained to do,” Zimmerman said after the rescue. “You have a million things running through your mind, trying to decide what’s the next move to make, meanwhile you have everyone on scene screaming to help.”
The community, his coworkers and his family rallied around Zimmerman, and he said he’s comforted by how “it was an incredible display of teamwork between fire, EMS, law enforcement and civilians.”
Beyond TDN’s top five newsmakers, there were plenty of other community members who made headlines this year. Healthcare workers, restaurant servers, grocery store stockers and food bank volunteers sustained their communities even as everything else seemed to stop.
Cowlitz County deputy health director Dr. Steve Krager emerged as the community’s expert voice on COVID-19, keeping the public informed and working overtime to improve public safety and personal responsibility.
Cowlitz Economic Development Council leaders Ted Sprague and Lindsey Cope served as region’s business experts this year, as retailers and restaurants faced uncharted territory operating through a pandemic. The CEDC helped secure more than $4 million of grant funding to assist local businesses in the area.
The region also remembered and mourned the newsmakers who passed on this year, including recent R.A. Long graduate Kylee Jacobson and Kalama volunteer firefighter and Port of Kalama commissioner Alan Basso.
Kylee’s strength, perseverance and positivity over the course of a year-long battle with a rare and aggressive cancer captured the hearts of the Longview community. The 19-year-old touched hundreds of people as she worked her way through her bucket list, a number of the activities which were funded by community donations.
“I want her to be remembered as a fighter,” her mother told TDN in April. “She was so strong and fierce. I want people to remember her for that and who she was.”
Basso died Nov. 27 in the line of duty, suffering a heart attack shortly after handling two medical calls in Kalama.
“Alan was the true embodiment of a public servant,” said Austin Wyman, family friend, in a prepared statement on behalf of the family. “Our community has suffered a great loss, but we know his legacy will live on through his great friends and colleagues made throughout his life of service.”