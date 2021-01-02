Newsmakers of 2020

Warning presided over rulings on significant murder and sex crime cases, and he lobbied for judicial issues and sentence reform. His crowning achievement, he said, was leading the effort to start the county Drug Court in 1999 because now there are “a whole lot of people walking around who’d be dead otherwise” and who are now “tax-paying, solid members of the community.”

As one of the longest-serving Superior Court judges in county history, Warning built a reputation of being a blend “of the old school, authoritarian, firm, scary judge with a fine mix of a gentle lightheartedness,” bench mate Michael Evans said.

Educators, too, are often known to mix firm guidance with ample compassion while going above and beyond to help their students. Kelso School District Family Support Specialist Nancy Baldwin offered a shining example.

TDN featured Baldwin in November to highlight her work to support of unsheltered and in-need families, providing clothing, food and connections to housing. Baldwin says her mission is to remove barriers “before they cause you to stumble.”

Many local districts have similar positions to help address the rising needs in their communities even before the pandemic hit, and school communities are working overtime in the coronavirus-influenced schedules..