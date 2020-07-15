Newly discovered comet an 'easy, easy view' in the night sky

Cathlamet Middle School science teacher Jennifer Berry spent most of her spring trying to brainstorm learning activities her students could do at home. This month, the universe plopped a perfect opportunity into our night sky.
Comet NEOWISE, a giant mass of ice and space dust, neared Earth’s orbit. The comet is visible in the northwestern horizon, just under the Big Dipper constellation, in the early morning and early evening.
“I think it’s important for people to be able to access science, and this is something that you all can go out as a family, grandparents, kids and lay down and look at the sky,” Berry said. “The fact that (viewing the comet) is something you can do outdoors, especially now with everything going on, it’s cool. It’s science you can do at home.”
NEOWISE’s visit to Earth’s orbit comes completely unexpected, Berry said. Scientists only just discovered the comet on March 27 pretty much by accident.
“It just kind of came out of nowhere,” Berry said.
The comet is named after the NEOWISE (Near-Earth Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) space observatory that first identified it. The spacecraft, which scientists launched in 2009, was not designed to study asteroids and comets, and it’s well past its seven-month lifespan, according to NASA. Still, its equipment picked up the heat signatures given off by the comet as it approached the sun, alerting researchers to the object.
"In its discovery images, Comet NEOWISE appeared as a glowing, fuzzy dot moving across the sky even when it was still pretty far away," Amy Mainzer, NEOWISE principal investigator at the University of Arizona, said in a prepared statement last week. "As soon as we saw how close it would come to the Sun, we had hopes that it would put on a good show."
So far, the comet has lived up to those hopes.
“I think it’s fairly impressive. It doesn’t remind me of Hale-Bopp and Hyakutake, the other two very bright comets we saw in the mid-90s. But this one is allegedly going to be the most spectacular one in the last 20 years,” said Mark Thorson, vice president of the Friends of Galileo astronomy club. “I think this is the week to see it, and fortunately the weather is pretty good this week.”
Considered a “binocular comet,” NEOWISE is bright enough to see with the naked eye but is enhanced with visual aids like binoculars. Thorson said it’s an “easy, easy find” in the evening sky “slightly west of north” once the sun has set.
“All you need is a fairly flat northern horizon view without street lights in the way,” he said. “If there are street lights, you may still see it with binoculars, but street lights sort of interfere with your night vision.”
Once it’s dark enough for you to see stars, you should locate the Big Dipper, then trace a diagonal line across the “bucket” from the upper corner of the constellation to the lower corner, Thorson said.
“You follow that angle … until you intersect with 30 degrees west of due north, and the comet should be in that area,” he said.
Scientists expect Comet NEOWISE to stick around the Earth’s orbit for several days. It will be closest to the Early on July 22 and 23, which could make for a prime viewing opportunity for people in the Northern Hemisphere, according to EarthSky.org.
After that, it won’t reappear in Earth’s sky for roughly 6,800 years, according to estimates from NASA scientists.
“This is sort of a way to remember what’s going on in 2020 and in our world, because this comet has arrived,” Thorson said. “The last time it was here allegedly would have been 6,800 years ago. That was before the Great Pyramids of Egypt were even built.”
Berry joked that anyone who wants to see NEOWISE “should probably see it now.”
Photographers from across the nation have captured striking images of the celestial body as it soars through the sky under the big dipper. Inspired by other people’s work — and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to immortalize NEOWISE in a picture — Longview resident and hobby photographer Josh Claypool set out in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday to snap his own image of the comet.
He took his camera to the viewpoint off Highway 30 outside of Rainier and, starting around 3:30 a.m., shot several pictures over 20 to 30 minutes before the comet faded into the light of sunrise.
“I wanted to photograph NEOWISE because of the amazing photos I am seeing of the comet. I also wanted to capture a comet that will not be seen in our skies again for nearly 7,000 years. That’s pretty amazing and fun to think about,” Claypool said.
“It was definitely early, but it was worth it for me to wake up at 3:30 a.m.,” he added.
His image shows NEOWISE over Longview near the port. A streak of white light, the comet hangs suspended in the dawn sky as cargo ships line the Columbia River.
“Mount (St. Helens) on the horizon was a bonus,” Claypool said. “That location can be challenging for astrophotography due to the light pollution of the city, but it was a good learning opportunity, and I’m happy with the results.”
Thorson said he’s seen the comet every night since Sunday. On Monday evening, the Friends of Galileo convened at his home for a watching party.
“I saw it from my steps with the naked eye easily as it was setting at 11 p.m.,” he said.
Berry said she’s staking out a viewing location this week, and she’s encouraged her students and other amateur astronomers to do the same.
“It makes you feel really small. And then it makes you realize, ‘Wow, I’m looking at this comet and people all over the world are looking at this comet, too,’ ” said Berry, who viewed Hale-Bopp when it neared Earth in 1997. “You feel really small, but you feel really connected to everyone else on the planet. In that way, space unifies us. We are all humans on this big rock, and we are going around the solar system and things in space are happening, and we can all share them together.”
