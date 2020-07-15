Newly discovered comet an 'easy, easy view' in the night sky

“I wanted to photograph NEOWISE because of the amazing photos I am seeing of the comet. I also wanted to capture a comet that will not be seen in our skies again for nearly 7,000 years. That’s pretty amazing and fun to think about,” Claypool said.

“It was definitely early, but it was worth it for me to wake up at 3:30 a.m.,” he added.

His image shows NEOWISE over Longview near the port. A streak of white light, the comet hangs suspended in the dawn sky as cargo ships line the Columbia River.

“Mount (St. Helens) on the horizon was a bonus,” Claypool said. “That location can be challenging for astrophotography due to the light pollution of the city, but it was a good learning opportunity, and I’m happy with the results.”

Thorson said he’s seen the comet every night since Sunday. On Monday evening, the Friends of Galileo convened at his home for a watching party.

“I saw it from my steps with the naked eye easily as it was setting at 11 p.m.,” he said.

Berry said she’s staking out a viewing location this week, and she’s encouraged her students and other amateur astronomers to do the same.

“It makes you feel really small. And then it makes you realize, ‘Wow, I’m looking at this comet and people all over the world are looking at this comet, too,’ ” said Berry, who viewed Hale-Bopp when it neared Earth in 1997. “You feel really small, but you feel really connected to everyone else on the planet. In that way, space unifies us. We are all humans on this big rock, and we are going around the solar system and things in space are happening, and we can all share them together.”

