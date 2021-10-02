Newcomer Collier faces 29-year veteran Commissioner Hallanger in Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue race

The longest sitting commissioner on the Cowlitz 2 Fire District Board is facing reelection this November against a retired Army safety manager.
Incumbent Bill Hallanger and newcomer Russell Collier are contesting for a six-year term on the five-person board in the General Election to oversee the fire district that serves about 34,000 people. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 15 and due Nov. 2.
Hallenger
During his roughly 30 years on the board, Hallenger said he has encouraged fiscal conservatism, wildfire training and creative ways to recruit new staff and volunteers.
Hallenger said, during his tenure, Cowlitz 2 firefighters started deployment to regional wildfires to aid neighboring departments and receive federal- or state-paid wildfire training to bring back to Cowlitz County. He said the training does not cost local taxpayers and helps train crews to combat fires in the rural part of Cowlitz 2’s coverage area, which includes more than 150 square miles in the city of Kelso and unincorporated parts of Longview.
He said Kelso, Longview and Toutle schools also started offerings training with the department — which helps recruit new blood — while he was a board member. Hallenger said he “makes sures resources are there and policies are attractive” for new recruits.
Hallenger, 76, was first elected to the board in 1992, according to the department, after serving as a Cowlitz 2 volunteer firefighter since 1975.
Hallenger said he joined Longview’s International Paper Company in 1975 as well, after working for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for five years in Olympia. In college he said he volunteered for a search and rescue team, then was a “reserve deputy” in Olympia. He said he has been elected to serve on the Cowlitz County Diking District in Longview, which protects areas from floods, for about 15 years.
“Emergency services have always been part of what I enjoy doing,” Hallenger said. “ I think I make good decisions during emergencies.”
Collier
Collier is an Air Force veteran who worked for the Army and Navy as a civilian for about 40 years. He said his employment duties included auditing the fire department on an Army ammunition storage depot in Hawthorne, Nevada. Collier said he worked to decrease emergency response times by ensuring equipment was maintained and staff were trained and equipped with the right resources.
“The focus is to get your fire department in the best possible condition you can, to support the public the best you can,” he said.
Collier said he is a “huge advocate of process improvement” and would like to work with Cowlitz 2 crews to “help them achieve healthier work stations.” He said areas of improvement could include changing protocols to lower the department’s insurance rate.
Collier said as a safety and operations manager for the Army, he trained crews on how to rescue people in tight spaces, like ships where the lack of oxygen can cause people to pass out. He said the area’s paper mills likely have similar confined spaces.
Collier said he was previously elected to a county commission in California that made recommendations to the state on fish and game practices. He was also the master of a farm grange and president of an equestrian club in California. He said he moved to Cowlitz County about four years ago after he retired.
“Now we’re settled in here, and now it’s time to give back a little more,” he said.