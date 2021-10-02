Newcomer Collier faces 29-year veteran Commissioner Hallanger in Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue race

Hallenger, 76, was first elected to the board in 1992, according to the department, after serving as a Cowlitz 2 volunteer firefighter since 1975.

Hallenger said he joined Longview’s International Paper Company in 1975 as well, after working for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for five years in Olympia. In college he said he volunteered for a search and rescue team, then was a “reserve deputy” in Olympia. He said he has been elected to serve on the Cowlitz County Diking District in Longview, which protects areas from floods, for about 15 years.

“Emergency services have always been part of what I enjoy doing,” Hallenger said. “ I think I make good decisions during emergencies.”

Collier

Collier is an Air Force veteran who worked for the Army and Navy as a civilian for about 40 years. He said his employment duties included auditing the fire department on an Army ammunition storage depot in Hawthorne, Nevada. Collier said he worked to decrease emergency response times by ensuring equipment was maintained and staff were trained and equipped with the right resources.

“The focus is to get your fire department in the best possible condition you can, to support the public the best you can,” he said.

