New Year's fireworks sales start, Longview Fire Department urges safe, legal use

Fireworks safety

Residents can celebrate safely and legally by:

• Buying fireworks from a permitted stand.

• Following device instructions and don't hold or throw fireworks.

• Launching the fireworks on a flat surface away from people, buildings and vehicles.

• Always having a bucket of water or garden hose ready to douse any fire.

• If a firework is a dud, wait for 20 minutes and place it in a bucket of water instead of trying to relight it.

• Soaking all used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight and don't place used fireworks in or near houses.

• Using fireworks in a manner that keeps debris on their property and cleaning up afterwards.

Source: Longview Fire Department