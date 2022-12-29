New Year's fireworks sales start, Longview Fire Department urges safe, legal use

On a gray and breezy Thursday, three members of the Tevis family bundled up for their shift at the fireworks stand at the Seventh Avenue Walmart in Longview.
Russ and Jane Tevis have sold fireworks to benefit the Three Rivers House of Prayer church for about a decade, Russ Tevis said.
Although sales were slow Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, business was expected to pick up on Saturday, New Year's Eve, Jane Tevis said.
The stand was one of several that popped up in parking lots around Cowlitz County ahead of the New Year's holiday weekend.
In Washington, fireworks sales began Wednesday but can only be used starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Firework use is not allowed on public land, except for permitted public displays. That includes city, county and state parks, as well as federal lands.
Each year in the U.S., approximately 20,000 reported fires are started by fireworks, according to the Longview Fire Department. Of the estimated 9,100 fireworks-related injuries reported in 2018, more than one-third involved children under the age of 15.
The department advised residents not to use illegal fireworks, which include devices that are guided by a stick, like bottle rockets or fins, like missiles, devices that have no other function except to explode, like firecrackers and M-80s, homemade devices or modified consumer fireworks.
For more information about fireworks use in Longview, visit www.mylongview.com/656/fireworks. Unincorporated Cowlitz County and the other cities have similar rules following the state law.