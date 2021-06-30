New weight, speed limits enforced on South Toutle Road Bridge

The Cowlitz County Public Works department Tuesday imposed load limits and a reduced speed limit on the South Toutle Road Bridge after anchor bolts that attach the bridge to the abutment failed.

Truck traffic is restricted to 10 tons and the speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph on the bridge crossing the south fork of the Toutle River. The bridge, located east of Toutle near Harry Gardner Park, has been determined safe for vehicles weighing less than 10 tons.

The anchor bolt failure caused a significant bump and drivers are advised to travel slowly to reduce jarring.

Public Works is working with their on-call structural engineer to assess the bridge capacity and recommend a permanent repair, according to the press release.

Drivers are asked to use caution and obey the weight and speed restriction while crossing the bridge. For updated information, people can call Public Works at 360-577-3030 or visit www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works Facebook page.

