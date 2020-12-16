New Wallace Elementary School opens with ribbon cutting, virtual tour

Fourth-grader Katelynn Herrera spoke in English and Spanish, saying that what she likes best is that “we get new classrooms and we get more, better spaces.”

Jacky Robert spoke in both English and Chuukese at the ceremony, telling the group that he couldn’t wait for the bigger gym to play in.

“Thank you guys for building our new school,” he said.

The new building replaces the 79-year-old previous building and has lots of natural light and courtyards. However, it also has touches of history. The granite sign from the old building will be saved, as will many of the bricks from the old building, to become the plaza for the school entryway.

It also boasts heightened security and environmental sustainable measures like native plants, on-site rain recycling and eco-friendly building materials.

Superintendent Mary Beth Tack thanked Kelso voters and said “so many families and so many students will be impacted” by the new school.

“This is such an honor today to have the Wallace ribbon cutting,” she said. “I know at a different time we would have had so many more people here.”