New Wallace Elementary School opens with ribbon cutting, virtual tour

Wallace Elementary students who helped with Wednesday’s ribbon cutting said they were excited for new classrooms and a bigger gym when they move into the new school.
Fifth-grader Adam Phung said he was “mostly excited about everyone’s new experience with this school.”
“I was in the old school and I’ve seen everyone experience the same things so now we’re going to experience new things,” he said.
The Kelso School District on Wednesday, Dec. 16, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and gave a virtual tour of the new $28.5 million school, build with the $98.6 million bond measure voters approved in February 2018.
The school will hold 450 students, giving them dedicated science, technology, engineering and math spaces as well as updated classrooms with technology connects and an expansive playground and covered play area, once the old school is demolished in February.
Integrus Architecture associate principals Amy Vanderhorst and Patrick Donnelly were part of the school design process and attended the ceremony.
Vanderhorst said it was “pretty amazing” to finally be in the finished school and that it came out “just perfect.”
Donnelly added that he measures success by how happy the client was, and the joy of the students and staff showed him it was a job well done.
Fourth-grader Katelynn Herrera spoke in English and Spanish, saying that what she likes best is that “we get new classrooms and we get more, better spaces.”
Jacky Robert spoke in both English and Chuukese at the ceremony, telling the group that he couldn’t wait for the bigger gym to play in.
“Thank you guys for building our new school,” he said.
The new building replaces the 79-year-old previous building and has lots of natural light and courtyards. However, it also has touches of history. The granite sign from the old building will be saved, as will many of the bricks from the old building, to become the plaza for the school entryway.
It also boasts heightened security and environmental sustainable measures like native plants, on-site rain recycling and eco-friendly building materials.
Superintendent Mary Beth Tack thanked Kelso voters and said “so many families and so many students will be impacted” by the new school.
“This is such an honor today to have the Wallace ribbon cutting,” she said. “I know at a different time we would have had so many more people here.”
School Board President Mike Haas said the innovative build was “delivered on time and on budget, which is a magical saying to a school board member.”
“The new Wallace, like the old Wallace, will continue to be a community school,” he said, adding that as it is in one of the areas of greatest financial need in Kelso, it “demonstrates our district commitment that every kid can learn and every kid deserves a great school to learn in.”
Wallace has been an elementary school since 1912, Principal Ray Cattin said, and he’s honored to be leading the school for the start of another chapter.
“I could not ask for a greater group,” he said, adding that over 300 kids will “get to be in this state-of-the-art facility. I cannot say thank you enough times.”
