Plans are in place for Vandercook Park to get a restroom for the first time in a decade.

Construction on the single stall is slated to start near the end of the year.

Longview Parks Director Jen Wills said at the Longview City Council Thursday adding restrooms to parks is one of her top priorities.

The Longview City Council approved a $194,815 contract to build Vandercook Park's new restroom earlier this month.

The 2.5-acre park located in the Old West Side has not had a restroom since 2013, when the previous one was torn down due to vandalism and a collapsing roof.

The new bathroom is set to be located near the sidewalk along 20th Avenue, about halfway between the tennis courts and the playground, which is closer to the water main than the previous location.

Wills said the new bathroom will be a "Portland Loo" design, which originated in Oregon to minimize the chances for graffiti and the amount of time people loiter in the restroom. The stall will be made of a coated steel that is meant to be easy to clean. The stall has grates along the top and bottom to easily tell when someone is inside.

The city received $309,000 from the state Legislature in 2022 to build the new facility. The contract approved earlier this month for construction does not include the plumbing work.

Previously, Wills said Vandercook Park has seen an increase in visitors from other parts of Longview or other cities within the last roughly five years. Wills said the major draw is the refurbished courts for tennis and pickleball.