New utility payment drop box added to Rainier City Hall
New utility payment drop box added to Rainier City Hall

Marissa Heffernan

Utility customers can use a new drop box outside  Rainier City Hall make make payments to the City of Rainier and the Clatskanie and Columbia River PUDs.

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said in a Facebook post that he realizes that the closure of City Hall due to COVID-19 is inconvenient, but the new drop box should help.  

"I do apologize for the closure, but it is for the safety of everyone," Cole said.

Mounted near the First Street doors of City Hall, the drop box is "secure and monitored around the clock," Cole said in his post. The box is a "cooperative project of the City of Rainier and the two power providers," Cole said in the post, and will remain past the city closure. 

People should not put Rainier Municipal Court-related payments in the drop box, and depositing cash is discouraged, the post said. 

