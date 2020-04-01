New utility payment drop box added to Rainier City Hall

Utility customers can use a new drop box outside Rainier City Hall make make payments to the City of Rainier and the Clatskanie and Columbia River PUDs.

Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said in a Facebook post that he realizes that the closure of City Hall due to COVID-19 is inconvenient, but the new drop box should help.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"I do apologize for the closure, but it is for the safety of everyone," Cole said.

Mounted near the First Street doors of City Hall, the drop box is "secure and monitored around the clock," Cole said in his post. The box is a "cooperative project of the City of Rainier and the two power providers," Cole said in the post, and will remain past the city closure.

People should not put Rainier Municipal Court-related payments in the drop box, and depositing cash is discouraged, the post said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.