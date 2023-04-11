A new street of housing for families is opening in West Longview.

Townhomes on Finch recently began renting out units at 5617 Finch Dr.

The first 20 townhomes have been built and once completed, the development will include 52 rentable homes.

The development was created by Finch Drive LLC, a group that includes Bud Clary Auto owner Bryce Clary and Brett Bates. Bates said the group chose to build townhomes because there was a need for more family housing in Longview, especially when it came to high-quality rentals.

“The area was in desperate need of more houses with garages, housing that was good for families and not just apartments,” Bates said.

All the units are two-story houses with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The townhomes share a divided yard with a neighboring unit and offer a one-car garage.

The townhomes sparked a debate with neighbors in 2021 after the developers received a permit to cut down a tree with a bald eagle’s nest. Clary told The Daily News at the time that the tree posed a safety risk. One of the development companies paid nearly $250,000 to mitigate the tree removal, which included planting new trees around the townhomes and supporting other eagle safety measures.

All of the Townhomes on Finch are being managed and rented out by Catlin Properties. Units are currently going for $1,995 per month with a move-in discount for the first month of rent.

Records filed with the city of Longview estimated the development cost around $5.9 million. Bates said the remaining work on the homes and landscaping is expected to be completed by the middle of May.