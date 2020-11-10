New thrift store brings financial stability to HOPE of Rainier

RAINIER — For the first time in four years, the Rainier community has a thrift store again, and the HOPE Chest comes with an added benefit: All proceeds go to the HOPE of Rainier Food Pantry.
“With the support of all of my board members, volunteers and the community HOPE Chest has now become a reality,” Executive Director Kelly Miller said at the grand opening Monday. “Thank you to everybody.”
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said “any time we can support HOPE it’s a good thing.”
“HOPE has been around for well over 20 years, so let’s not forget the folks that started this,” he said.
Miller took over as director in March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all the normal methods of fundraising and food insecurity soared. She’s also the director of Turning Point Food Bank in Clatskanie and said that’s where she got the idea to use a thrift store to generate income.
“I saw how successful (the Clatskanie thrift store) was,” Miller said. “My vision was clear. it was a no-brainier. I said okay, we need to open a thrift store here. It fell together easily.”
The store, which has several rooms packed with everything from clothing to diapers, Christmas decorations to cookware, is staffed by volunteers, Miller said. All the items in it are donated by the community.
At the opening, Executive Director of the Oregon Pacific Food Bank in St. Helens Casey Wheeler said the services HOPE provides are “very needed.”
“This thrift store is going to help support their efforts. I know HOPE has struggled financially so this thrift store is really going to provide a steady source of income,” he said.
Miller said with the funds, she will be able to purchase more food for people who need it.
Cole reminded the 30 community members gathered at the new storefront that organizations like HOPE benefit the whole community.
“You always have this idea in your head about the kind of family or person who might use HOPE, but I’m here to say there are all sorts of income levels, all kinds of people who use HOPE and it’s here for you,” he said. “Maybe things are tight this month and you need a little help. They don’t turn people away.”
The store is seeking donations of more winter clothes and blankets, which can be dropped off during normal business hours. Miller said the store doesn’t have room for any large furniture, but there is a corkboard that people looking to give away bigger items can post them to connect with people in need.
Cole asked people to be generous both giving and buying.
“It’s not what you have, it’s what you can give, but you can do both here,” he said.
Miller said she was grateful to her volunteers, who are the “backbone of this whole operation,” and said she’s excited to have a “really positive impact on the community.”
“I’ve had an overwhelming positive response from the community in support of having a thrift store, so I only see it getting bigger and better,” Miller said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.