New thrift store brings financial stability to HOPE of Rainier

At the opening, Executive Director of the Oregon Pacific Food Bank in St. Helens Casey Wheeler said the services HOPE provides are “very needed.”

“This thrift store is going to help support their efforts. I know HOPE has struggled financially so this thrift store is really going to provide a steady source of income,” he said.

Miller said with the funds, she will be able to purchase more food for people who need it.

Cole reminded the 30 community members gathered at the new storefront that organizations like HOPE benefit the whole community.

“You always have this idea in your head about the kind of family or person who might use HOPE, but I’m here to say there are all sorts of income levels, all kinds of people who use HOPE and it’s here for you,” he said. “Maybe things are tight this month and you need a little help. They don’t turn people away.”

The store is seeking donations of more winter clothes and blankets, which can be dropped off during normal business hours. Miller said the store doesn’t have room for any large furniture, but there is a corkboard that people looking to give away bigger items can post them to connect with people in need.

Cole asked people to be generous both giving and buying.