New Superior Court judge Thad Scudder sworn in Friday

As a young attorney, Thad Scudder would sometimes become so nervous before trials that he’d get sick.

It’s a far cry for present-day Scudder, who on Friday was officially sworn in as Cowlitz County’s fifth Superior Court Judge.

In a brief speech at his swearing-in ceremony, Judge Scudder, 57, shared that story and others about the blessings and challenges he’s had along the way, including his journey through addiction and recovery.

“I had some real difficulties as a teen, mostly centered around alcohol,” Scudder said. “Without the base my parents provided, and the support they provided, I wouldn’t be here.”

Scudder, who has practiced law for three decades in Cowlitz County and served as director of the County’s Office of Public Defense (OPD) since 2018, was appointed in May by Gov. Jay Inslee to take the seat of retiring Judge Stephen Warning, who oversaw the last docket of his 23-year tenure last week.

Fellow Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor presided over the hearing at the Cowlitz County Event Center Courtroom, which was attended by the local legal community and Scudder’s wife and two daughters. Attendees practiced social distancing and wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.