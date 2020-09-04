New Superior Court judge Thad Scudder sworn in Friday

As a young attorney, Thad Scudder would sometimes become so nervous before trials that he’d get sick.
It’s a far cry for present-day Scudder, who on Friday was officially sworn in as Cowlitz County’s fifth Superior Court Judge.
In a brief speech at his swearing-in ceremony, Judge Scudder, 57, shared that story and others about the blessings and challenges he’s had along the way, including his journey through addiction and recovery.
“I had some real difficulties as a teen, mostly centered around alcohol,” Scudder said. “Without the base my parents provided, and the support they provided, I wouldn’t be here.”
Scudder, who has practiced law for three decades in Cowlitz County and served as director of the County’s Office of Public Defense (OPD) since 2018, was appointed in May by Gov. Jay Inslee to take the seat of retiring Judge Stephen Warning, who oversaw the last docket of his 23-year tenure last week.
Fellow Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor presided over the hearing at the Cowlitz County Event Center Courtroom, which was attended by the local legal community and Scudder’s wife and two daughters. Attendees practiced social distancing and wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You’ve always been a quiet voice of reason when things were unreasonable,” Bashor said. “When I got a call from the Governor’s office that you were their choice to replace Judge Warning, I was delighted. I know the skillset you bring to the bench will serve the bench well in replacing a somewhat legendary jurist.”
Speaking during the ceremony, Warning encouraged Scudder to do the job on his own terms and to sit the bench “the way Judge Scudder does — and nobody else.”
“At this point, I really envy you at the start of your judicial career,” Warning said. “You’ve got a lot to look forward to. You’re going to learn a lot about the law. If you’re anything like me, you’re going to learn a lot about yourself.”
And Warning advised Scudder to always project certainty and confidence when handing down a decision, even when it feels emotionally tough or conflicting.
“They’re in front of you to get a decision, not to get equivocation,” Warning said.
Bashor then asked Scudder to take his oath of office: “You ready to do this?” Bashor asked.
“Sure,” Scudder responded, eliciting chuckles from the audience. Afterward, Scudder’s wife Patricia, a Juvenile Court probation officer, robed him.
Scudder thanked his wife and the rest of his family, without whom “(he) wouldn’t be here.”
“We’re all exceptionally proud of Thad,” Patricia Scudder said after the ceremony. “He’s a great husband, a great father, (and) he’s going to be a great judge.”
Scudder hears his first docket as judge on Tuesday, a prospect for which he’s “a little bit of both” nervous and excited.
Cowlitz County prosecuting attorney Tom Ladouceur, who worked with Scudder at the Prosecutor’s Office and OPD, called him “a very thoughtful, deliberate, hardworking, (and) fair” attorney “with a great deal of common sense.”
Scudder’s appointment to the seat wasn’t a surprise, Ladouceur said — in fact, it was “long overdue.”
“Since he started working here, he’s been one of the attorneys I look up to,” said Longview defense attorney Dan Morgan.
“He always treated everyone with dignity and was extremely well prepared,” Morgan said. “He’s a great person in general, a qualified attorney, and he’s going to be a hell of a judge.”
Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen, who has worked alongside Scudder as a public defender, said the new judge brings years of experience and a steady temperament to the bench.
And on a personal level, “Thad is just a really nice guy,” Jurvakainen added.
Scudder grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1986 after studying Political Science. He earned his law degree from the Seattle University School of Law in 1990 and went to work for a year as a deputy prosecuting attorney at the Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office.
But Scudder soon discovered a passion for defending those accused of crimes.
In 1991, Scudder started his own criminal defense law firm, which he operated for 21 years. He spent several years sharing an office with Bashor, then a fellow attorney. In 2013, Scudder joined the Cowlitz County Office of Public Defense, and became the Director in April 2018.
“I guess I like the underdog,” Scudder said after the ceremony. “Over the years I’ve represented a lot of people who are bright, capable people, who for whatever reason didn’t have a (stable) family ... or all sorts of things that make life harder.”
The OPD, established in 2007, employs a team of about a dozen attorneys to represent misdemeanor, felony and juvenile defendants who can’t afford an attorney themselves. The office also contracts with four private attorneys.
Warning’s retirement triggered another job opening at the County. After Gov. Jay Inslee tapped Scudder to take the Superior Court seat, Scudder’s position at OPD opened up. The new director at OPD is Kari Reardon, a formerly-Spokane based public defender.
Scudder is running unopposed for his own judicial position in the November election this year.
