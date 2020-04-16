New steps planned for protecting the homeless from COVID

“The goal and intention is to help reduce people from contracting or spreading COVID-19 by taking meals to the camp rather than them coming into town,” he said.

Hendrickson said he’s talking to Salvation Army about LO staff about picking up to-go lunches and bringing them to the camp. But he said they want to make sure they don’t take away from others who need the meals.

The organization’s goal is to provide meals to people at the camp every night, Hendrickson said. More volunteers are needed to make meals that LO would pick up and distribute, he said.

LO is also helping homeless clients to set up appointments or connect with other resources because many service organizations, clinics and other offices are closed or have limited hours, Hendrickson said.

The nonprofit is also providing cellphone charging to make sure people have their phones in case of an emergency or to reach their service providers, Hendrickson said.

Working at the camp during this outbreak does have more risk for staff and volunteers, Hendrickson said. It’s voluntary for staff to work on the LO coronavirus response team, he said. The five or six employees are adhering to social distancing, washing their hands frequently and wearing masks, he said.

“We’ve seen a decline in some volunteerism, but there are still so many people willing to give in this community,” Hendrickson said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.