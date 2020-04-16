New steps planned for protecting the homeless from COVID

There are plans to add at least another handwashing station and other sanitation necessities to the Longview homeless camp to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus there.
But one of the biggest challenges is educational.
Many of the campers didn’t know about the seriousness of the outbreak, but social service workers and volunteers are trying to change that by emphasizing the need for social distancing, said Chuck Hendrickson, executive director of Love Overwhelming, a nonprofit that helps the homeless.
“(There’s been) a mix of reactions to the virus,” he said. “Some don’t care and others are taking precautions.”
So far, none of the 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County have been homeless people, according to the Cowlitz County Incident Management Team. And officials hope that a $687,800 state grant the county received last month will help keep it that way.
Some of that money will be used for improving sanitation at the camp off Alabama Street and Oregon Way. The county Health and Human Services’ department will use the rest of the money for several purposes:
- Securing isolation and quarantine housing for homeless people and others who need it.
- Supporting temporary housing for clients at the Emergency Support Shelter, which lost capacity because of social distancing requirements in the domestic abuse shelter.
- Providing housing for elderly, medically fragile, unsheltered individuals.
- Assessing needs of those who lost housing because of the outbreak.
The city of Longview is working with a contractor to see how many additional handwashing stations may be needed at the encampment, as well as if any more portable toilets are needed, said Kurt Sacha, city manager.
Love Overwhelming has been working with the county Health and Human Services, and staff are visiting the Alabama Street daily, Hendrickson said.
LO received a $53,000 grant at the beginning of the month from Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s COVID Response Fund to help pay for additional services related to the pandemic response, Hendrickson said. Many other local agencies have also received grants from the fund.
Hendrickson said was surprised at how many homeless people didn’t know about the dangers of coronavirus, but he said it was understandable because of the lack of internet access and media availability.
Hendrickson said people in the camp are trying to stay 6 feet apart as best they can.
Last week LO distributed 50 to 60 cloth masks from the county at the encampment, Hendrickson said. The organization is looking into a system for washing the masks or replacing them after they become dirty or potentially contaminated, he said.
LO also been working with the county and meal share groups to provide food to people at the camp, Hendrickson said.
“The goal and intention is to help reduce people from contracting or spreading COVID-19 by taking meals to the camp rather than them coming into town,” he said.
Hendrickson said he’s talking to Salvation Army about LO staff about picking up to-go lunches and bringing them to the camp. But he said they want to make sure they don’t take away from others who need the meals.
The organization’s goal is to provide meals to people at the camp every night, Hendrickson said. More volunteers are needed to make meals that LO would pick up and distribute, he said.
LO is also helping homeless clients to set up appointments or connect with other resources because many service organizations, clinics and other offices are closed or have limited hours, Hendrickson said.
The nonprofit is also providing cellphone charging to make sure people have their phones in case of an emergency or to reach their service providers, Hendrickson said.
Working at the camp during this outbreak does have more risk for staff and volunteers, Hendrickson said. It’s voluntary for staff to work on the LO coronavirus response team, he said. The five or six employees are adhering to social distancing, washing their hands frequently and wearing masks, he said.
“We’ve seen a decline in some volunteerism, but there are still so many people willing to give in this community,” Hendrickson said.
