New sections of Longview streets along business park open Wednesday

Longview Business Park

A view of the new section of Alaska Street off California Way on Wednesday, July 13, in Longview. The road was privately built then given to the city of Longview. 

 Katelyn Metzger

Two new sections of Longview roads opened Wednesday.

The streets were privately built by the developers of the Longview Business Park and given to the city.

The Longview Business Park is 43 acres and was developed by local broker Jordan Willis and the Sari family, the latter of which owns the land and previously owned the Columbia Ford and Hyundai dealerships before selling the business to Bud Clary Auto Group in 2021.

A section of Alaska Street, which runs from the 900 block through the 1300 block, west of California Way, as well as a section of 11th Avenue, from Alaska Street to Beech Street, are now open for traffic.

The speed limit is 25 MPH and the streets have two lanes of travel, with bike lanes and sidewalks. The contractor is wrapping up minor items this week and the city of Longview asks travelers to expect delays.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

