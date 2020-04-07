New retirement account rules 'make complete sense' amdist pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Along with individual checks and changes to unemployment and business aid programs, the federal government’s coronavirus stimulus bill temporarily eliminated certain retirement account rules, including the required minimum distribution and early withdrawal fees.

Damon George, a certified financial planner and founder and owner of Retirement Strategies in Longview, says most of the measures “make complete sense” in the context of the global pandemic.

Considering the deflated investing markets, for example, the bill extended the age at which people must withdraw money from their account. Usually those mandated withdrawals start at age 70.5 and call for retirees to take about 3% to 4% out of their account, whether they need it or not, George said.

Now those folks can wait until they are 72, he said.

“That gives us time to get out of this market when everything is deflated,” George said. “You don’t want to take money out now (if you don’t have to) because you’ll have to sell the shares to create the required minimum distribution for that year at a lower price, which means you would have to sell more shares than you would before the coronavirus had its effect on the market.”