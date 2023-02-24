Mac Larsen is The Daily News' new reporter.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running,” he said. “I’m excited to explore the storytelling possibilities all over Cowlitz County.”

Larsen worked previously at The Malheur Enterprise in Vale, Oregon as a general assignment reporter and Charles Snowden Intern and served as the web editor of The Oregon Journalism Lab at the University of Oregon.

At The Daily News, Larsen will work on stories in various sections.

“My time at the Enterprise helped solidify my passion for local and community journalism, especially stories with a historical perspective,” said Larsen. “One day I’d be covering a rodeo in boots and a cowboy hat and the next day I’d be wearing a tie and interviewing a candidate for governor. It was fantastic and I’m sure that The Daily News will be the same.”

Born and raised down the Interstate 5 corridor in Portland, Larsen attended Occidental College in Los Angeles before pursuing a Master’s degree from the University of Oregon in 2021.

“I knew when I went to school in LA that eventually, I would make my way back to the Pacific Northwest. I miss the sunshine sometimes, but I guess I missed evergreens and rain more,” said Larsen.

Larsen headed to graduate school for journalism after working as a paralegal, an actor, an administrator in marketing, and a walking tour guide in Portland.

“I walked around Old Town Portland and told ghost stories to eager tourists,” said Larsen. “It was certainly a form of storytelling. I think journalism showed me a path to use all these skills to help educate and inform people.”

In his free time, Larsen writes fiction, produces podcasts and has continued to stay active in the theater community. He is passionate about the Portland Trail Blazers and, like all fans, thinks that next year they’re going to make a run for the Western Conference title.

“There are a lot of little passions and obsessions of mine that I hope I can bring to the stories I write for The Daily News,” said Larsen.

“Things like sports and music are incredibly important to people and can really shape a community and how they look at the world. I want to write stories about things that people care deeply about. That sort of passion and enthusiasm is important to me and, I think, to readers as well.”