New Rainier superintendent shares vision, new draft logo Monday

New Rainier school superintendent Joseph Hattrick shared his vision of a united school logo and his priorities of a district-wide vision and action plan for the next 100 days at the school board's Monday meeting.

Hattrick said he had the idea to make one logo from the handful of individual school logos after asking for a copy to put on a polo shirt and jacket.

“I started think to myself, which logo am I going to pick?” he said.

The new draft logo combines all four school logos into one crest, topped with a sailing ship and underline with a banner reading “Rainier School District.”

Hattrick said the unified look will help the district march in the same direction while holding on to valuable traditions, and board members voiced support.

Board chair Darren Vaughn said the logo was a great idea, and board member Kari Hollander said the re-branding was refreshing.

The board also responded positively to Hattrick’s 100-day entry plan. It aims to create a unified vision for the future of the school, make action plans and develop a long-term strategic plan by March 2021.