New Rainier superintendent shares vision, new draft logo Monday

New Rainier school superintendent Joseph Hattrick shared his vision of a united school logo and his priorities of a district-wide vision and action plan for the next 100 days at the school board's Monday meeting.
Hattrick said he had the idea to make one logo from the handful of individual school logos after asking for a copy to put on a polo shirt and jacket.
“I started think to myself, which logo am I going to pick?” he said.
The new draft logo combines all four school logos into one crest, topped with a sailing ship and underline with a banner reading “Rainier School District.”
Hattrick said the unified look will help the district march in the same direction while holding on to valuable traditions, and board members voiced support.
Board chair Darren Vaughn said the logo was a great idea, and board member Kari Hollander said the re-branding was refreshing.
The board also responded positively to Hattrick’s 100-day entry plan. It aims to create a unified vision for the future of the school, make action plans and develop a long-term strategic plan by March 2021.
“As each goal from the strategic plan is operationalized, we will develop a realistic picture of our current reality. Celebrations of the wonderful things happening within RSD will be commonplace while we explore areas for growth,” the plan reads.
Board member Elizabeth Richardson said she appreciated the amount of work Hattrick put into the plan, adding that she was “excited for things to come.”
The plan adds concrete goals to the district’s existing six pillars of student success: Effective and consistent communication; respectful and positive culture; effective, collaborative, professional development and staff acknowledgement; facilities and technology development; and a safe and healthy school environment.
For example, to create a respectful and positive culture, Hattrick plans to be visible and present within all schools, research culturally responsive practices to embrace and celebrate Rainier’s diversity and engage with families more through one-on-one meetings and group meet-and-greets.
Hattrick also plans to create a professional development calendar for teachers and have a teacher mentorship program to support the fourth pillar of effective, collaborative, professional development and staff acknowledgement.
The full plan is available on the district’s website.
In other business, the board:
• Elected Hollander as chairperson and re-elected Jeff Flatt as vice-chairperson.
• Extend the district’s contract with Columbia Heath Services through June 2022. The new contract includes adding one day per week of mental health services, through a contract with Columbia Community Mental Health. Columbia Heath would be reimbursed $621.12 per month, per the contract.
• Voted to open applications to fill the board vacancy created by Amber Downey’s resignation.
