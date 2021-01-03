 Skip to main content
New pick-up, drop-off procedures at Wallace Elementary
When Kelso students return to the new Wallace Elementary building after winter break, there will be new drop-off and pick-up procedures.

To manage neighborhood traffic flow, the district is asking people to travel southbound on South Fifth Avenue to drop off and pick up students and use the designated lane for unloading and loading.

Students should arrive between 8:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. for morning drop-off, as playground supervision begins at 8:30 a.m. and school starts at 8:45 a.m.

School ends at 3:15 p.m. to kindergarteners, first and second grades and 3:25 p.m. for third, fourth and fifth graders.

There are designated zones along the new school building for buses, K-2 pick-up and drop-off and 3-5 pick-up and drop-off.

Download PDF Driving to Wallace.pdf

Family vehicles are asked to only arrive during the student’s assigned dismissal time, and to only pick up and drop off students on the west side of South Fifth Avenue in the designated zone for safety.

