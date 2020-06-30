New owners take over Olde Creekside Cafe, revamp menu

The Olde Creekside Cafe in Downtown Longview has quietly reopened as a completely changed restaurant.
The previous owners had listed the breakfast and lunch diner for sale partway through the statewide COVID-related business shutdown. Paige Espinoza, owner of the Country Folks Deli next door, bought the restaurant on May 6.
Espinoza said she made the purchase to “keep small businesses in our town” and create an opportunity for one of her cooks, Christina Ruiz, to “shine with what she can do.”
“For one thing, Christina is not just a cook, she’s a chef,” Espinoza said. “She went to culinary school. She has some really great ideas, and she makes amazing food. ... Also, Creekside has been here a really long time in our community.”
Espinoza, Ruiz and Rachel Hill revamped the menu and renovated the dining area, which had stayed fairly consistent since Creekside opened on Commerce Avenue about two decades ago. The name is “the only thing that’s stayed the same” under the new owners, joked Ruiz.
“It’s a nod to the old owner, and it’s just so easy to say. If we changed the name, people would have still called it that anyway,” she said.
The three women wanted to eliminate competition for Country Folks and other similar sandwich shops and offer a “different” dining experience for locals. Creekside will operate as a stand-alone diner, separate from Country Folks.
“There are things here that people don’t sell in town, that I’ve seen,” Espinoza said of Creekside. “You can go and get the same kinds of sandwiches and the same kinds of burgers at almost every restaurant in town. These ones will be different.”
Ruiz, 50, and Hill, 31, run the day-to-day operations of the restaurant, while Espinoza serves as a “silent partner and support system.” She lets Ruiz and Hill decide how to manage the restaurant and what to serve.
“We are kind of foodies. We like to eat out, and we felt there wasn’t a lot in the way of diversity,” said Ruiz, who used to own 820 Bistro on Westside Highway.
The new menu includes dishes like the chicken Parmesan sandwich, which is topped with three cheeses and a homemade garlic sauce. There’s also a Hawaiian pizza burger with pineapple and tomatoes.
“We aren’t offering things everyone else has, even though it’s still burgers, sandwiches and salads,” Ruiz said.
Some dishes pay tribute to Hill and Ruiz’s nearly 10-year friendship. Ruiz said she’s “been feeding Rachel longer than we’ve been friends.” They met through their children and Ruiz’s grandchildren.
“She fed me through my whole pregnancy,” Hill said. “That’s where the chicken parmesan sandwich came from.”
“I can always tell what (Hill is) craving for the day based on what the most popular dish is,” Ruiz said, laughing.
Ruiz uses fresh ingredients and makes each dish from scratch. She attended culinary school in Portland and graduated with honors, and she pulls from that experience to give customers a quality dining experience in the comfort of a hometown diner, she said.
Buying a new restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, Espinoza said. But the price for Creekside was “a really good deal,” and she wanted to keep the beloved local restaurant open, she said.
Ruiz said she feels “pressure” to “get through the pandemic and be successful.”
“Nothing is happening the way normal life goes, and it feels like it. You don’t have people out walking the street like they used to. The phone isn’t ringing off the hook,” Ruiz said.
But customers are coming in to eat, and Ruiz is optimistic that sales will be high enough to “make it through these rough parts.”
The ownership change-up confused some of the regulars, especially considering the timing of the COVID-19 closures, Hill said. But so far everyone who has come in has been willing to meet the new managers and try the new dishes.
Ruiz and Hill welcome comments and recommendations from long-time customers because “it really helps us decide if we are doing the right thing,” Ruiz said. Milkshakes and smoothies will soon return to the menu by request of those loyal customers, she added.
“We really want them to walk away going, ‘That food was better than I’ve had in a long time,’ ” Ruiz said.
