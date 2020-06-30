New owners take over Olde Creekside Cafe, revamp menu

“I can always tell what (Hill is) craving for the day based on what the most popular dish is,” Ruiz said, laughing.

Ruiz uses fresh ingredients and makes each dish from scratch. She attended culinary school in Portland and graduated with honors, and she pulls from that experience to give customers a quality dining experience in the comfort of a hometown diner, she said.

Buying a new restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, Espinoza said. But the price for Creekside was “a really good deal,” and she wanted to keep the beloved local restaurant open, she said.

Ruiz said she feels “pressure” to “get through the pandemic and be successful.”

“Nothing is happening the way normal life goes, and it feels like it. You don’t have people out walking the street like they used to. The phone isn’t ringing off the hook,” Ruiz said.

But customers are coming in to eat, and Ruiz is optimistic that sales will be high enough to “make it through these rough parts.”

The ownership change-up confused some of the regulars, especially considering the timing of the COVID-19 closures, Hill said. But so far everyone who has come in has been willing to meet the new managers and try the new dishes.