New morgue project moves forward, construction timeline uncertain

The county and Jackola Engineering and Architecture are working on getting the construction bid documents ready, Nyman said. The county made some changes to keep the project on track and within the cost estimate but the adjustments didn't significantly change the design, he said. The bid proposal will include some alternatives, Nyman said.

"We're cautiously moving forward to protect our taxpayer dollars," he said.

Nyman said he doesn't know when the project will go out to bid or when construction will begin. Construction will likely take about nine months.

The county had completed a blueprint for a new morgue in 2007, but the recession delayed plans for about 10 years. Planning began again in 2017 but hit a snag in 2018 when staff discovered the plans missed a setback and the county lost the architect firm working on the project. Last fall, the commissioners approved a contract not to exceed $300,000 with Jackola Engineering to redraft the plans.

The county has so far put aside $2.1 million saved up for the project and will have to borrow money for the remaining cost, Finance Director Kurt Williams said earlier this year.

