New morgue project moves forward, construction timeline uncertain

Plans for a new $5.5 million county morgue took a step forward late last week after the City of Longview determined the project would not adversely affect the environment.
The proposed 8,600-square-foot building will be on the same and surround lots as the existing 900-square-foot morgue at 1946 Third Ave. in Longview.
Coroner Tim Davidson has said the existing morgue is cramped, and closes down when a body is under examination because there's no separate space for the public.
The project will require demolishing two abandoned houses on the corner of Washington Street and Third Avenue and the Washington State University Extension Office. Once the coroner’s office moves into the new building, the old morgue will be knocked down and turned into a parking lot.
The design of the new building includes a garage, lobby, three offices, cooler and freezer, two autopsy rooms and an evidence room. The project also includes landscaping, new sidewalks and rain gardens, according to the environmental report.
Don Nyman, county project manager, said Wednesday the project is moving forward and architectural drawings are under permit review. Along with the environmental checklist, the project requires a master permit from the city, a commercial building permit, stormwater permit and boundary line adjustment.
The county and Jackola Engineering and Architecture are working on getting the construction bid documents ready, Nyman said. The county made some changes to keep the project on track and within the cost estimate but the adjustments didn't significantly change the design, he said. The bid proposal will include some alternatives, Nyman said.
"We're cautiously moving forward to protect our taxpayer dollars," he said.
Nyman said he doesn't know when the project will go out to bid or when construction will begin. Construction will likely take about nine months.
The county had completed a blueprint for a new morgue in 2007, but the recession delayed plans for about 10 years. Planning began again in 2017 but hit a snag in 2018 when staff discovered the plans missed a setback and the county lost the architect firm working on the project. Last fall, the commissioners approved a contract not to exceed $300,000 with Jackola Engineering to redraft the plans.
The county has so far put aside $2.1 million saved up for the project and will have to borrow money for the remaining cost, Finance Director Kurt Williams said earlier this year.
