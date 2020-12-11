New Longview Police Chief Huhta sworn in, city staff honored for years of service

New Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta took the oath of office Thursday evening, saying that he appreciates the city’s trust and he looks forward to “continuing to work for and with you.”

He thanked his sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews "who have been role models for me to follow" as well as his parents who "taught us values to make us successful in our adult lives."

Huhta also thanked his wife and kids for being "resilient and understanding" when he has to work, and said it was true that behind every successful man there is as strong woman.

"We cannot accomplish many things alone, but rather we need to work together to achieve our goals. We can learn something valuable form each member of the department if we take the time to do so," he said.

He added that it's important to remember "we can learn from the past, but eventually we need to move on. We need to focus on being pioneers instead of historians."

"Every member of this department is responsible for opening the door to change. When each one of us had the right attitude, it can lead to positive change for the whole organization," he said.

Two officers were also promoted to captain status, according to a Friday press release, John Reeves and Branden McNew.