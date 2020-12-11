New Longview Police Chief Huhta sworn in, city staff honored for years of service

New Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta took the oath of office Thursday evening, saying that he appreciates the city’s trust and he looks forward to “continuing to work for and with you.”
He thanked his sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews "who have been role models for me to follow" as well as his parents who "taught us values to make us successful in our adult lives."
Huhta also thanked his wife and kids for being "resilient and understanding" when he has to work, and said it was true that behind every successful man there is as strong woman.
"We cannot accomplish many things alone, but rather we need to work together to achieve our goals. We can learn something valuable form each member of the department if we take the time to do so," he said.
He added that it's important to remember "we can learn from the past, but eventually we need to move on. We need to focus on being pioneers instead of historians."
"Every member of this department is responsible for opening the door to change. When each one of us had the right attitude, it can lead to positive change for the whole organization," he said.
Two officers were also promoted to captain status, according to a Friday press release, John Reeves and Branden McNew.
Reeves' promotion was effective Oct. 16 and he will supervise the investigations division. He began working at the Longview Police Department in 1994, and has served as a detective, firearm instructor, sergeant of the street crimes unit and the criminal investigations unit and on the Lower Columbia SWAT for over 20 years, including time as the team leader. He is also a member of the registered sex offender verification team, according to the press release, and was the 2002 Officer of the Year and 2010 Supervisor of the Year.
McNew's promotion was effective Dec. 1, and he will supervise the patrol division. McNew was originally a Castle Rock police officer, a position he took in 2002, the press release said. He joined the Longview department in 2014, was was promoted to corporal in 2019 and has been an interim captain since Nov. 1.
Previously, McNew served as a patrol corporal, a detective in the criminal investigations unit, a firearms instructor, a SWAT medic, a chemical munitions/less lethal instructor and is a member of the SWAT team. He was serving as assistant SWAT team leader at the time of his promotion to captain, the press release said. McNew was the 2017 Officer of the Year and "has received numerous awards including two lifesaving awards," according to the press release.
At Thursday's city council meeting, several other city staff and community leaders were honored.
Retiring Columbia Theatre Director Gian Paul Morelli was given a certificate of appreciation for his years serving the community, and four city staff members were given years-of-service awards.
Morelli said for 14 years, he has "had the privilege of leading the Columbia Theater Association and remain especially grateful for the trust that you and the rest of the community have placed in me to steward it. I do not take that lightly."
Melody Worth in the finance department has been with the city for 45 years, and Administrative Services Director Kris Swanson said Worth always brought a high level of compassion to the office, as well as lots of Halloween cheer with her involved costumes.
"She always greets each customer with warmth and a smile," Swanson said. "Mel knows many of her citizens by name and I know many know her. We have community members that return every month just to see Melody."
Swanson said Worth even sends cards to longtime customers if she finds out its their birthday or if they are recovering from a hospital visit.
Finance Manager Steve Coons has been with the city for 35 years, Swanson said Coons' "leadership and keen understanding of prescribed accounting principals" is the driving force behind the city getting the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award from the federal government for 21 consecutive years.
Two staff members were honored for 30 years of service: Scott McDaniel with the police department and Community Development Director John Brickey.
Huhta said McDaniel has received many awards from the department and from outside sources, including being the 2012 Officer of the Year.
"McDaniel works closely with the community he serves. He has built many relationships with community members and support agencies in order to provide quality service" in the Highlands, Huhta said.
City Manager Kurt Sacha said Brickey was retiring at the end of January after achieving "great success throughout his time here at the city" in a wide variety of roles.
"John has been a true ambassador for the city," Sacha said. "John's calm and pleasant demeanor, unparalleled work ethic and kind and gentle demeanor are certainly the foundation of his success. He is without a doubt a shining example to all of us in public service."
