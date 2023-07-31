The newest addition to downtown Longview’s mural collection is being finalized on the side of the CORE Health Building on Commerce Avenue.

The mural was created by Luke and Jubilee Riley, a couple of Kelso artists and art teachers.

Luke Riley said they had originally been talking to CORE Health about creating a mural inside the building. That project fell through but when the nonprofit Broad Strokes Project reached out about placing an exterior mural on the building as part of their public art project, the Rileys were top of the list.

The expansive two-story mural shows a wilderness scene near Mount Rainier, painted with sunset purples and oranges that Riley hoped would stand out from other landscape drawings of the area.

CORE Health’s decoration is one of several murals that have gone up in Longview over the course of July. Country Folks Deli worked with a Toutle High School student to paint sunflowers around the restaurant’s back entrance and Junior’s Tacos recently redecorated the side of their restaurant.