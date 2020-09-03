New Longview house designed, built for disabled adults

This time last month, four developmentally disabled adults moved into a home designed and built to meet their needs and their budgets.
The approximately 2,000-square-foot house on Delaware Street in Longview is the Options for Supported Housing's newest completed project in the county. The Ohio-based nonprofit has eight houses and duplexes in Cowlitz County and partners with local agencies to support residents.
A Longview agency, Another Option, provides 24-hour services to adults with developmental disabilities, including those living at the new house, said Marcus Cloke, Another Option administrator. Options for Supported Housing has been "really nice to work with," he said.
"The homes being provided to us are amazing," Cloke said. "They've made a huge difference. When trying to help someone maintain as much independence as possible to be at table like everyone else is huge."
Options for Supported Housing purchased the lot in 2017 but building was delayed until 2019. Construction wrapped up earlier this summer. The approximately $550,000 project was funded by the state's Housing Trust Fund, Federal Home Loan Bank and the City of Longview.
The home is fully accessible and includes level entrances, an open floor plan, roll-in shower and other accommodations, said Jacob Pollowitz, project manager with housing consultant Navarre+Pollowitz.
"Accessible housing is really hard to come by in any county, even in Cowlitz it's really tough," he said. "For it to be affordable is huge."
If their only income is Social Security many disabled adults are making about $800 per month, so living in market-rate rental housing would leave them with no money to spend in the community, Pollowitz said.
Options for Supported Housing made a 40-year commitment to provide affordable housing by only charging tenants 30% of their income, about $150 to $250, Pollowitz said.
"This allows these folks to have the quality of life and have the opportunity to be a part of of the community and afford it," he said.
Renters with income at or below the poverty line are more likely than other group of renters to be seniors or disabled people, according to a 2020 National Low Income Housing Coalition report.
Nationwide, only 7.3 million rental homes are affordable to extremely low-income renters, assuming households should spend no more than 30% of their incomes on housing. This supply leaves shortage of 3.6 million affordable rental homes, according to the report.
Kathy Streblo, executive director for Options for Supported Housing, said along with providing an affordable and accessible home, the organization's model gives residents another choice. Often people with developmental disabilities don't have a say in where they live, she said.
Streblo said Options' model allows tenants to be as independent as possible and remain in the home even if they develop different complications as they get older.
"At the end of the day we want people to move in and have it be their forever home and not move just because rent increased or the house doesn't meet their needs."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.