New Longview house designed, built for disabled adults

"Accessible housing is really hard to come by in any county, even in Cowlitz it's really tough," he said. "For it to be affordable is huge."

If their only income is Social Security many disabled adults are making about $800 per month, so living in market-rate rental housing would leave them with no money to spend in the community, Pollowitz said.

Options for Supported Housing made a 40-year commitment to provide affordable housing by only charging tenants 30% of their income, about $150 to $250, Pollowitz said.

"This allows these folks to have the quality of life and have the opportunity to be a part of of the community and afford it," he said.

Renters with income at or below the poverty line are more likely than other group of renters to be seniors or disabled people, according to a 2020 National Low Income Housing Coalition report.

Nationwide, only 7.3 million rental homes are affordable to extremely low-income renters, assuming households should spend no more than 30% of their incomes on housing. This supply leaves shortage of 3.6 million affordable rental homes, according to the report.