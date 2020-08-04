New Kelso school builds on track, 'falling into place'

It’s about halfway done, Mohorick estimated, with the roof going up and the last concrete floor about to be poured. He said with most of the major milestones done, everything else should fall into place quickly.

“It’s going to be pretty cool,” he said.

Over at the site of Wallace Elementary, there’s less space to spread out. The new school is rising next to the old school.

That’s led to an intricately planned schedule of when subcontractors work and even when supplies can be delivered, project manager Drew Hicks said.

“We don’t have the room to hold stuff on site. There are 55-foot trucks coming in, and you can’t drive willy-nilly though the neighborhood,” he said.

The district is replacing the 78-year-old school with a two-story, 450-student building with several outdoor courtyards. It will also boast more parking and separate bus and parent drop-offs. The budget is about $28.5 million, which includes about $8.8 million in state matching funds.

Worked started last fall and is on track to be finished this winter. Basketball nets are already up in the gym, and some walls have been painted.