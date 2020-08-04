New Kelso school builds on track, 'falling into place'

Construction at the sites of two new Kelso elementary schools are humming along, on schedule and within budget.
At Lexington, a mass of steel beams and concrete floors outline what the three-story school will look like. Classrooms are blocked out on the concrete floors, and piping and wiring snakes through the framed out walls.
At the new Wallace Elementary, windows and drywall are already in place for large classrooms that will have high-tech connections for teacher technology stations. Shallow trenches where gardens will grow are dug in the courtyards, and industrial cooking equipment sits in the new kitchen space.
Both new schools are part of a $98.6 million bond measure voters approved in February 2018.
The Lexington building, built for 950 students, will replace Beacon Hill and Catlin elementaries with “academic wings” to separate grade levels, two STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) labs, a separated gym and cafeteria and an outdoor play area enclosed on three sides by the school.
The site is very clean and organized, said Reid Mohorick, foreman for Puget Sound-area contractor FORMA, because all the subcontractors are respectful and excited to be working on the school.
Work on the Lexington school started in February with soil stabilization work and is on track to be finished next July, said Phil Iverson, ESD 112 regional project manager for the Constructional Services Group said. The budget is about $35.5 million, including $11 million in state matching funds.
It’s about halfway done, Mohorick estimated, with the roof going up and the last concrete floor about to be poured. He said with most of the major milestones done, everything else should fall into place quickly.
“It’s going to be pretty cool,” he said.
Over at the site of Wallace Elementary, there’s less space to spread out. The new school is rising next to the old school.
That’s led to an intricately planned schedule of when subcontractors work and even when supplies can be delivered, project manager Drew Hicks said.
“We don’t have the room to hold stuff on site. There are 55-foot trucks coming in, and you can’t drive willy-nilly though the neighborhood,” he said.
The district is replacing the 78-year-old school with a two-story, 450-student building with several outdoor courtyards. It will also boast more parking and separate bus and parent drop-offs. The budget is about $28.5 million, which includes about $8.8 million in state matching funds.
Worked started last fall and is on track to be finished this winter. Basketball nets are already up in the gym, and some walls have been painted.
Hicks estimated that the school is about 65% to 70% finished. However, the project as a whole is closer to 55% done, he said, because once the new school is built the old one will be demolished. Playgrounds will be built in its place, Hicks said.
Most of the walls for Wallace were prefabricated in the courtyards, making the building rise faster, he said. Workers could multi-task without being cramped.
Now, workers will start finishing classrooms from the top down, Hicks said, and then the district will take over with moving in.
“We’ll finish a room, clean it, and lock the door,” he said. “We’ll be working our way out” to reduce the need for paint touch-ups.
COVID-19 hasn’t really slowed down either project, both project workers said. Hicks said the project only paused for a single day before Gov. Jay Inslee clarified it could proceed. While workers now must adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines, there haven’t been supply shortages.
The metal panels for the side of Wallace did get held up a little, he said, but those aren’t critical to the build so they didn’t fall behind schedule.
“We haven’t slipped one day yet,” he said.
And Iverson said while there are always problems that crop up, resolutions have been found quickly.
“I can’t say there haven’t been disagreements, because it’s not construction if there weren’t,” he said. “But we’ve found compromises.”
Hicks said at this point in the Wallace build, everyone is “hitting a pretty good flow.”
“Everything will fall right into place” now, he said.
