New Kelso Public Works manager has worked for city for two decades

Devin Mackin is the new public works manager for the city of Kelso.

Mackin has worked for the city for roughly two decades, and his last title was utility operations manager, according to news release. Mackin's role will help fill the void left since Public Works Superintendent Randy Johnson retired in June after working for the city for nearly 27 years.

The Kelso City Council unanimously adopted a city salary schedule that includes Mackin's new role at Tuesday's City Council meeting held at Tam O'Shanter Park in Kelso in honor of a law enforcement event called National Night Out. The ordinance needed to be adopted because his position was not included in the previously adopted schedule.

The city says Mackin will manage the budget, administration and day-to-day operations of the public works department, which runs the city's water distribution, sewer collection, parks division and road maintenance.

Mackin has three children and volunteers to help their local sports teams, according to the news release.